Tesco Forest Fruits Cheesecake 890G

Tesco Forest Fruits Cheesecake 890G
£ 3.00
£0.34/100g

Offer

1/12 of a cheesecake
  • Energy768kJ 183kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars20.1g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Baked cheesecake on a biscuit base, topped with blackberries, raspberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and a raspberry gel.
  • A crumbly biscuit base, topped with a smooth baked cheesecake finished with handpicked raspberries and blackberries and sweet tart redcurrants and blackcurrants.
  • Baked for Richness Topped with a sweet raspberry gel and whole hand picked berries
  • Pack size: 890g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Forest Fruits in varying proportions (21%) (Blackberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, Redcurrant), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Vegetable Margarine(Palm Fat, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brown Sugar, Raspberry Purée (2.5%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Diphosphates), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain almond, hazelnut, pecan and walnut. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and place onto a plate or serving tray. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for 2.5 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume the same day. Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

890g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a cheesecake (74g)
Energy1036kJ / 246kcal768kJ / 183kcal
Fat7.9g5.9g
Saturates3.9g2.9g
Carbohydrate38.2g28.4g
Sugars27.1g20.1g
Fibre2.2g1.6g
Protein4.4g3.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Best ever cheesecake!

5 stars

I bought it asa “Christmas standby dessert” but it didn’t get used. However it was thoroughly enjoyed last Sunday at a family meal. Evberyone seemed to like it, the fruit was lovely and plentiful. I am disappointed that it is not currently avaiable. I hope it will be in time for Easter and definitely by Christmas!

I bought this at Christmas as the one I originally

5 stars

I bought this at Christmas as the one I originally wanted was unavailable and it was the best cheesecake we had ever had ....Highly Recommended

