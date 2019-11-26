Tesco Forest Fruits Cheesecake 890G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Forest Fruits in varying proportions (21%) (Blackberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, Redcurrant), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Vegetable Margarine(Palm Fat, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brown Sugar, Raspberry Purée (2.5%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Diphosphates), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Remove all packaging and place onto a plate or serving tray.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for 2.5 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume the same day. Do not refreeze.