Tesco Double Chocolate Yule Log 400G

Daughter just opened it and mould covered it. Sell
Daughter just opened it and mould covered it. Sell by date Dec 2020 Came with home shopping didn’t think to freeze as a cake....we didn’t even get to try it
It being a frozen product should have been made ma
It being a frozen product should have been made made a lot more clear, especially as others haven't realised. Got served it today at a party. Thought it didn't taste right, but ate some out of politeness. After a few bites though questioned it. Turned out the person who'd brought it had never realised it was frozen, and bought it days ago. Now we are all waiting to see if we've got food poisoning!
Fed up website didn't say it was frozen.
This was rubbish, I searched for a chocolate yule log and this came up, nothing in the description said it was frozen, I didn't realise when it arrived and put it on the shelf for over Christmas. When we opened it, it was mouldy. EeeughQ!!
Disgusting texture, horrible flavour.
Like others have commented, not clear at all this was a frozen product, but having got over that surprise, went ahead and tried it, it was horrid. Only getting one star because you can't do a no star review !
Stale and tasteless
Truly horrible, tasteless and stale! We very very rarely throw things away, as we hate food waste in our home, but this had to go into the bin. Last year we bought the frozen yule log and it was very chocolatey, full of flavour and just lovely. This year it's completely different, there definitely must have been a change to this. Didn't taste of chocolate or much of anything, besides a stale cake. Truly awful, please avoid this, complete waste of money.
I didnt know this was frozen and by the time i rea
I didnt know this was frozen and by the time i realised it had melted
show its frozen
Didnt say it was frozen so put in larder went to eat it few days later and was all soggy then knew it should have been in freezer ,What a waste of money by the way did taste a bit and was vile
Nope
Terrible. It's literally horrible.
FROZEN
I was caught out too not knowing it was frozen! Needs to say this! Not tasty. The cheaper non frozen version is far better :)
Horrid.
My rating out of 5 for this "yule log" is, as they say in France, Nil Point but I had to give it something, hence the one star. Firstly I had no idea it was frozen. Just a small picture of a snowflake is not enough, it should have said it was frozen. The chocolate is not chocolate. The mousse is vile The sponge ghastly. What more can I say. Two small pieces off the end to taste then in to the food caddy with it. Yuk!