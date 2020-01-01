By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Double Chocolate Yule Log 400G

1.1(12)Write a review
Tesco Double Chocolate Yule Log 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
1/5 of a yule log
  • Energy1092kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.7g
    22%
  • Saturates9.6g
    48%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1364kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge filled with chocolate cream mousse, covered with dark chocolate and finished with white chocolate flavour drizzle.
  • Milk & Dark Chocolate. Airy chocolate sponge swirled with creamy chocolate mousse. A perfect after dinner classic. Airy chocolate flavoured sponge filled with smooth creamy chocolate mousse. Covered with a rich dark chocolate and drizzled with a white chocolate flavour Sauce.
  • Milk & Dark Chocolate. Airy chocolate sponge swirled with creamy chocolate mousse.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (37%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour, Dark Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring}, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Beef Gelatine, Fructose, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Wheat Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Milk Sugar, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate or tray. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature or alternatively 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a yule log (80g)
Energy1364kJ / 327kcal1092kJ / 262kcal
Fat19.6g15.7g
Saturates12.0g9.6g
Carbohydrate29.6g23.7g
Sugars19.6g15.7g
Fibre2.1g1.7g
Protein7.0g5.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

12 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Daughter just opened it and mould covered it. Sell

1 stars

Daughter just opened it and mould covered it. Sell by date Dec 2020 Came with home shopping didn’t think to freeze as a cake....we didn’t even get to try it

It being a frozen product should have been made ma

1 stars

It being a frozen product should have been made made a lot more clear, especially as others haven't realised. Got served it today at a party. Thought it didn't taste right, but ate some out of politeness. After a few bites though questioned it. Turned out the person who'd brought it had never realised it was frozen, and bought it days ago. Now we are all waiting to see if we've got food poisoning!

Fed up website didn't say it was frozen.

1 stars

This was rubbish, I searched for a chocolate yule log and this came up, nothing in the description said it was frozen, I didn't realise when it arrived and put it on the shelf for over Christmas. When we opened it, it was mouldy. EeeughQ!!

Disgusting texture, horrible flavour.

1 stars

Like others have commented, not clear at all this was a frozen product, but having got over that surprise, went ahead and tried it, it was horrid. Only getting one star because you can't do a no star review !

Stale and tasteless

1 stars

Truly horrible, tasteless and stale! We very very rarely throw things away, as we hate food waste in our home, but this had to go into the bin. Last year we bought the frozen yule log and it was very chocolatey, full of flavour and just lovely. This year it's completely different, there definitely must have been a change to this. Didn't taste of chocolate or much of anything, besides a stale cake. Truly awful, please avoid this, complete waste of money.

I didnt know this was frozen and by the time i rea

1 stars

I didnt know this was frozen and by the time i realised it had melted

show its frozen

1 stars

Didnt say it was frozen so put in larder went to eat it few days later and was all soggy then knew it should have been in freezer ,What a waste of money by the way did taste a bit and was vile

Nope

1 stars

Terrible. It's literally horrible.

FROZEN

2 stars

I was caught out too not knowing it was frozen! Needs to say this! Not tasty. The cheaper non frozen version is far better :)

Horrid.

1 stars

My rating out of 5 for this "yule log" is, as they say in France, Nil Point but I had to give it something, hence the one star. Firstly I had no idea it was frozen. Just a small picture of a snowflake is not enough, it should have said it was frozen. The chocolate is not chocolate. The mousse is vile The sponge ghastly. What more can I say. Two small pieces off the end to taste then in to the food caddy with it. Yuk!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

