Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Gluten Free White Wraps 4 Pack

3(5)Write a review
£ 2.80
£0.70/each
Each wrap contains
  • Energy578kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1285kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten Free White Wraps
  • Our expert bakers have crafted soft and tasty white wraps for you to enjoy for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
  • A few of our favourite ways to eat them...
  • Top - with your favourite flavours for a thin and crispy pizza
  • Roll - with a spicy filling and bake for enchiladas
  • Fold - and fill for a tasty toastie treat
  • As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy our products, so if you follow a gluten free diet you can enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free.
  • Jonathan Warburton
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, E464, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Cornflour, Pea Protein, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate, Salt, Emulsifier: E481, Natural Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent: E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Egg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see pack.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.30pm.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

4 x Wraps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average wrap (45g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1285kJ578kJ8400kJ
-306kcal138kcal2000kcal
Fat 5.8g2.6g70g
of which saturates 0.6g0.3g20g
mono-unsaturates 3.3g1.5g
polyunsaturates 1.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate 57.0g25.7g260g
of which sugars 3.6g1.6g90g
Fibre 5.3g2.4g
Protein 3.9g1.8g50g
Salt 0.90g0.41g6g

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely wraps suitable for yeast intolerance

5 stars

My husband has a wheat and yeast intolerance, which means that even some of the gluten free items are unsuitable for him. These are by far his preferred 'sandwich' base. They contain no yeast, they are soft, relatively moist and filling. Please don't discontinue these tesco.

Just Right with Great taste

5 stars

These wraps are versatile and worth it when your restricted with diet on gluten and dairy free products. Best way to avoid any breakage or dryness is to warm them up with slight touches of water sprinkled on them and then slightly warming them up in a pancake pan or any flat pan. Enjoy with vegan mayo with any of your desired choice of filling,. can be very delicious and the excess flour isn't too bad at all, its there to keep the tortilla from sticking onto others in pack.

Too fruity

4 stars

I can no longer eat these on a FODMAP diet as they contain apple juice.

Bland, dry, disappointing

1 stars

Really disappointing, absolutely zero flavour , you'd never know they had seeds in them. There is so much excess flour dusted on them that they are very dry and suck any moisture out of your filling. I don't even want to give it 1 star.

Like trying to wrap something in very thin cardboa

1 stars

Like trying to wrap something in very thin cardboard. Dry, doesn’t bend well and tears very very easily. Old El Paso Gluten Free Tortillas win this hands down!

