Warburtons Gluten Free White Wraps 4 Pack

Lovely wraps suitable for yeast intolerance
My husband has a wheat and yeast intolerance, which means that even some of the gluten free items are unsuitable for him. These are by far his preferred 'sandwich' base. They contain no yeast, they are soft, relatively moist and filling. Please don't discontinue these tesco.
Just Right with Great taste
These wraps are versatile and worth it when your restricted with diet on gluten and dairy free products. Best way to avoid any breakage or dryness is to warm them up with slight touches of water sprinkled on them and then slightly warming them up in a pancake pan or any flat pan. Enjoy with vegan mayo with any of your desired choice of filling,. can be very delicious and the excess flour isn't too bad at all, its there to keep the tortilla from sticking onto others in pack.
Too fruity
I can no longer eat these on a FODMAP diet as they contain apple juice.
Bland, dry, disappointing
Really disappointing, absolutely zero flavour , you'd never know they had seeds in them. There is so much excess flour dusted on them that they are very dry and suck any moisture out of your filling. I don't even want to give it 1 star.
Like trying to wrap something in very thin cardboa
Like trying to wrap something in very thin cardboard. Dry, doesn’t bend well and tears very very easily. Old El Paso Gluten Free Tortillas win this hands down!