Gin Chic Glass Gift Set

Gin Chic Glass Gift Set
Product Description

  • Gin Chic Gift Set
  • For details of stockists please visit www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
  • Gordon's® Premium Pink Distilled Gin
  • Gordon's® Premium Pink Distilled Gin was inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe. Crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant. Made using only the highest quality ingredients and only natural flavourings to provide an authentic real berry flavour.
  • Other glasses in our Chic glassware range:
  • Vino Chic™
  • Prosecco Chic™
  • This set is not produced with the authorisation of any company within the Diageo Group.
  • Gin Chic™ Copa Glass
  • Product of E.U.
  • Designer gin glassware

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Gin Chic™ Copa Glass
  • Hand wash only.
  • Not suitable for dishwashers.
  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Not Dishwasher safe as it stated on box!

1 stars

I put this glass in the diswasher to clean as it said it was dishwaser safe on the box and all the pattern washed off. I was left with just a plain Glass! eI am very un happy to say the least.

