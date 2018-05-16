Dole Blueberries In Blueberry Jelly 4X123g
Product Description
- Blueberries in Blueberry Flavour Jelly Multipack
- Dole. Keep Growing™
- Fruit farming expertise since 1901
- Blueberries do not originate from Greece
- 97 kcal 412 kJ
- BPA-free packaging
- No artificial flavourings
- Pack size: 492G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Blueberry (20%), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Gelling Agents (Gelan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Hibiscus, Carrot), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride
Storage
Best before: see back panel and cup.
Produce of
Packed in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration before opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
- 36 Rue de Chateaudun,
- F-75009 Paris,
- (France).
Return to
- www.dolesunshine.com
Net Contents
4 x 123g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (123g)
|Energy
|335 kJ/79 kcal
|412 kJ/97 kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|18g
|22.1g
|of which sugars
|17.5g
|21.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.26g
