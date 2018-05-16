By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Dole Blueberries In Blueberry Jelly 4X123g

£ 2.00
£0.41/100g

Product Description

  • Blueberries in Blueberry Flavour Jelly Multipack
  • Dole. Keep Growing™
  • Fruit farming expertise since 1901
  • Blueberries do not originate from Greece
  • 97 kcal 412 kJ
  • BPA-free packaging
  • No artificial flavourings
  • Pack size: 492G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Blueberry (20%), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Gelling Agents (Gelan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Hibiscus, Carrot), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride

Storage

Best before: see back panel and cup.

Produce of

Packed in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration before opening.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
  • 36 Rue de Chateaudun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • (France).

Return to

  • www.dolesunshine.com

Net Contents

4 x 123g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (123g)
Energy 335 kJ/79 kcal412 kJ/97 kcal
Fat 0.4g0.5g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates18g22.1g
of which sugars 17.5g21.5g
Fibre 0.9g1.1g
Protein 0.4g0.5g
Salt 0.21g0.26g

