Dole Peaches In Strawberry Jelly 123G
- Fruit in jelly peaches in strawberry flavour jelly
- Contains real fruit pieces
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 123g
Peaches 20%, Water, Sugar, Thickeners: Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate and Potassium Citrate, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators: Fumaric Acid and Malic Acid, Colour: Carmine, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.
- Dole,
- 92, rue de Courcelles,
- F-75008 Paris,
- France.
- www.dole.eu
123g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|(per serving):
|Energy:
|326KJ/78kcal
|(397KJ/95Kcal)
|Protein:
|0.1g
|(0.2g)
|Carbohydrates:
|19.3g
|(23.7g)
|of which sugars:
|18g
|(22.1g)
|Fat:
|<0.1g
|(<0.1g)
|of which saturated:
|<0.1g
|(<0.1g)
|Fibre:
|0.8g
|(0.9g)
|Sodium:
|<0.1g
|(<0.1g)
|Vitamin C:
|15.2mg - 19%*
|(18.7mg - 23.4%*)
|*of Recommended Daily Values
