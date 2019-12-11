By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dole Peaches In Strawberry Jelly 123G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dole Peaches In Strawberry Jelly 123G
£ 0.50
£0.41/100g

Offer

  • Fruit in jelly peaches in strawberry flavour jelly
  • Contains real fruit pieces
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 123g

Information

Ingredients

Peaches 20%, Water, Sugar, Thickeners: Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate and Potassium Citrate, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators: Fumaric Acid and Malic Acid, Colour: Carmine, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.

Name and address

  • Dole,
  • 92, rue de Courcelles,
  • F-75008 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.dole.eu

Net Contents

123g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:(per serving):
Energy:326KJ/78kcal(397KJ/95Kcal)
Protein:0.1g(0.2g)
Carbohydrates:19.3g(23.7g)
of which sugars:18g(22.1g)
Fat:<0.1g(<0.1g)
of which saturated:<0.1g(<0.1g)
Fibre:0.8g(0.9g)
Sodium:<0.1g(<0.1g)
Vitamin C:15.2mg - 19%*(18.7mg - 23.4%*)
*of Recommended Daily Values--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Dole Tropical Fruit In Tropical Jelly 123G

£ 0.50
£0.41/100g

Offer

Dole Mandarins In Orange Jelly 123G

£ 0.50
£0.41/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Rice Pudding 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Hartleys No Added Sugar Ready To Eat Jelly Strawberry 115G

£ 0.55
£0.48/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here