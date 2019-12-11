By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gu Crunchy Chocolate & Hazelnut Spread 200G

4(7)Write a review
Gu Crunchy Chocolate & Hazelnut Spread 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Hazelnut cocoa spread with roasted hazelnut pieces
  • Follow us on Instagram @gupuds & Facebook @GuUK
  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü hazelnut cocoa spread with roasted hazelnut pieces. Provides the ultimate experience in both taste and texture. Generously packed with 37% hazelnuts, this is a go-to for nut lovers who want only the finest.
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, soufflé & chocolate spread is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
  • 37% hazelnuts
  • No added palm oil
  • Perfect on toast, pancakes, waffles, ice cream
  • Including actual roasted hazelnut pieces
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Hazelnuts (32%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Lactose (Milk), Roasted Hazelnut Pieces (5.9%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (4.7%), Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Shea Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithins

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almonds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Do not refrigerate or freeze. Once opened, consume within 2 weeks.Best Before: See lid.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Oil separation may occur naturally and does not distort the quality of the product.
  • Stir well before using.

Name and address

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Return to

  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2583 kJ
-622 kcal
Fat (g)48
of which saturates (g)7.1
Carbohydrate (g)39
of which sugars (g)36
Fibre (g)4.1
Protein (g)6.4
Salt (g)0.10

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

amazing

5 stars

Love this, so do my kids and it's palm oil free . Please stock it again in your hattersley store !

Crunchy Hazelnut apread! Ferrero Rocher style

5 stars

This is heavenly. It tastes like Ferrero Rocher but a bit richer, in a spread format. Don't know why it's not widely available.

Not Nutella

3 stars

Okay product, but the taste just isn't the same as Nutella, buy nutella over this all day.

Lovey taste and palm oil free

5 stars

Lovey taste and palm oil free

Delicious

5 stars

A delicious chocolate and hazelnut spread, I like the addition of crunchy nuts. In my opinion it tastes better than one of the well known brands, I will definitely buy again.

covered in Gu

1 stars

'tis more akin to the flowing rivers of Persia than to the viscous blood of they who drown'd in them. It's literally like spreading water what the heck

Delicious and no palm oil.

5 stars

Good to find a chocolate spread product without palm fat. The only one I've found. And it's delicious. Much better than more mainstream brands.

Usually bought next

Gu Chocolate & Salted Caramel Spread 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Whole Earth Crunchy Peanut Butter 454G

£ 2.50
£0.55/100g

Offer

Cadbury Smooth Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Lotus Biscuit Spread Smooth 400G

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here