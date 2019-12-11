Gu Crunchy Chocolate & Hazelnut Spread 200G

amazing
Love this, so do my kids and it's palm oil free . Please stock it again in your hattersley store !
Crunchy Hazelnut apread! Ferrero Rocher style
This is heavenly. It tastes like Ferrero Rocher but a bit richer, in a spread format. Don't know why it's not widely available.
Not Nutella
Okay product, but the taste just isn't the same as Nutella, buy nutella over this all day.
Lovey taste and palm oil free
Lovey taste and palm oil free
Delicious
A delicious chocolate and hazelnut spread, I like the addition of crunchy nuts. In my opinion it tastes better than one of the well known brands, I will definitely buy again.
covered in Gu
'tis more akin to the flowing rivers of Persia than to the viscous blood of they who drown'd in them. It's literally like spreading water what the heck
Delicious and no palm oil.
Good to find a chocolate spread product without palm fat. The only one I've found. And it's delicious. Much better than more mainstream brands.