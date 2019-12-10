Wairau Cove Rose 75Cl

Fabulous dry summer rose
Reordering this as terrific value. Well made and well balanced dry rose from wairau cove. They do great wines and this new rose is a winner.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal
East Coast
Rosé
9.8
13% vol
Kingsland Drinks
Screwcap
New Zealand
Wine
Pinot Noir, Merlot, Chardonnay
Ambient
Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy at its best, drink within a year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.
Wine of New Zealand
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A 125ml serving contains
|Energy
|299kJ / 72kcal
|374kJ / 90kcal
