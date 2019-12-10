By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wairau Cove Rose 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Wairau Cove Rose 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy374kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Wine of New Zealand. East Coast. Rosé. 2019
  • Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @wairaucovenz
  • A fruity rosé from New Zealand's East Coast. Pale pink in colour with fresh aromas of strawberries and raspberries and a refreshing, long, crisp finish. Best served with grilled fish or fruity desserts.
  A fruity rosé from New Zealand's East Coast. Pale pink in colour with fresh aromas of strawberries and raspberries and a refreshing, long, crisp finish. Best served with grilled fish or fruity desserts.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Grown with care
  • Dry & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • Pale pink in colour with fresh aromas of strawberries and raspberries and a refreshing, long, crisp finish.

Region of Origin

East Coast

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Kingsland Drinks

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Merlot, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • A fruity rose from New Zealand's East Coast. Pale Pink in colour with fresh aromas of strawberries and raspberries and a refreshing, long, crisp finish.

History

  • Whilst wine has been made in New Zealand since the early 19th century, the modern wine industry in New Zealand began in the mid-20th century and has recently been undergoing rapid growth, averaging 17% per annum for the last 20 years.

Regional Information

  • Nearly all New Zealand vineyards are located within 125km of the coastline, with the majority of the grapes grown on the East Coast. Latitudes range between 36 to 45 degrees, use different soil types, and a are grown in varied climates, New Zealand wine regions produce a vast range of diverse wine styles.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy at its best, drink within a year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served with grilled fish or fruity desserts.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Bottled by:
  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy299kJ / 72kcal374kJ / 90kcal

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabulous dry summer rose

5 stars

Reordering this as terrific value. Well made and well balanced dry rose from wairau cove. They do great wines and this new rose is a winner.

