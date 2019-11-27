Casa Roscoli Organic Primitivo 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • PRIMITIVO PUGLIA IGT vintage 2018
  • Rich and full bodied with flavours of ripe cherries, blackberries and some sweet spices on the finish. The complex flavours are proof of the care and attention to the vines of quality Organic Primitivo.
  • Wine of Puglia, Italy
  • Organic product
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Rich and full-bodied with flavours of ripe cherries, blackberries and some sweet spices on the finish

Region of Origin

Puglia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

CAVIRO SCA

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • The grapes used to make this Primitivo are harvested by hand from Puglia, in Southern Italy, at beginning of September and undergo traditional destemming and pressing. The vineyards have a plant density of 4.500 vines per hectare, cultivated with Single Guyot and Alberello pugliese techniques, in the Apulian hills and plains characterized by a clay soil.

History

  • Fermentation takes place in 300 - 500 hl tanks at a temperature of 25 - 26°C over 10 days. The grapes remain in contact with the skins for 8-10 days and the also wine also undergoes malolactic fermentation. Once finished, the wine is stored in stainless steel tanks for 3 months prior to bottling.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Caviro S.C.A.,
  • Faenza in Forlì Winery,
  • Italy.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy317kJ / 76kcal396kJ / 96kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Absolutely fabulous.

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous.

Sorry, bit disappointed with this wine

2 stars

This was on offer so I tried a bottle then. It has very good reviews but unfortunately, I felt it had quite a sharp taste and left an after taste for ages! I fail to taste the fruit flavours over tehe sharpness. It's an ok bottle when reduced but I'd have been really miffed if I'd payed full price!

A delicious, full bodied wine.

5 stars

Surprised and delighted by its quality. A beautiful, full bodied wine.

Fab

5 stars

Absolutely love this. Really hard to find a good quality primivito, and this has the added bonus that it is organic so no nasties! Also a great price

Organically good

4 stars

Excellent quality. Tried just to see the difference. Lovely flavours. Medium-dry. The only complaint is the name.

Perfect Italian Red winep

5 stars

Great Italian red wine recommended by a friend? Also love that it’s organic and for vegans so it should appeal to a bigger market.

Italian treasure

5 stars

Amazing flavour full body Italian treasure! The fact that is vegan is always extra points! In love with this wine lately. Well done Tesco you done it again xx

Lovely!

5 stars

Really enjoyed this! Will be buying more! Very easy to drink though 😉

Soft & Smooth

5 stars

Soft & Smooth

