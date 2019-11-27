Casa Roscoli Organic Primitivo 75Cl

Absolutely fabulous.
Sorry, bit disappointed with this wine
This was on offer so I tried a bottle then. It has very good reviews but unfortunately, I felt it had quite a sharp taste and left an after taste for ages! I fail to taste the fruit flavours over tehe sharpness. It's an ok bottle when reduced but I'd have been really miffed if I'd payed full price!
A delicious, full bodied wine.
Surprised and delighted by its quality. A beautiful, full bodied wine.
Fab
Absolutely love this. Really hard to find a good quality primivito, and this has the added bonus that it is organic so no nasties! Also a great price
Organically good
Excellent quality. Tried just to see the difference. Lovely flavours. Medium-dry. The only complaint is the name.
Perfect Italian Red winep
Great Italian red wine recommended by a friend? Also love that it’s organic and for vegans so it should appeal to a bigger market.
Italian treasure
Amazing flavour full body Italian treasure! The fact that is vegan is always extra points! In love with this wine lately. Well done Tesco you done it again xx
Lovely!
Really enjoyed this! Will be buying more! Very easy to drink though 😉
Soft & Smooth
