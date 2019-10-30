By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Vegetable Gyoza 120G

2.5(2)Write a review
Itsu Vegetable Gyoza 120G
£ 2.50
£20.84/kg

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian wheat parcels filled with vegetables, tofu and soya mince
  • Eat beautiful
  • High in protein
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling: Water, Tofu* (11%) (Soya Beans, Water), High Protein Soya Mince, Finely Shredded Carrot (10%), Shaved Leek (8%), Green Onion (7%), White Onion (7%), Sweet Cabbage (5%), Sweet Potato Noodles (Sweet Potato Starch, Water), Corn Oil, Soya Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat, Water, Salt, Alcohol), Toasted Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil (Canola Oil, Onion Flakes, Antioxidant: Tocopherol [Vitamin E], Onion Oil), Ginger, Crushed Garlic, Soy Protein Isolate** (to bind) (Soya Protein), Salt, Soy Seasoning (Soya Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat (Gluten), Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar), Black Pepper, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour (Gluten), Water, Salt, *All tofu contains firming agents (Nigari [E511], and Calcium Sulphate) to give it the perfect texture, **A high quality plant-based protein made from natural ingredients, loved by vegans

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.Best before: see bottom of pot.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 6 gyoza
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer [recommended]
Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 10 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.

Produce of

Lovingly made in South Korea

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • itsu [grocery] ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6Rl,

Return to

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of gyoza (unprepared)Pot (6 gyoza)
Energy (kJ)665798
Energy (kcal)158190
Fat (g)3.74.4
saturates (g)0.50.6
Carbohydrate (g)2126
sugars (g)3.13.7
Fibre (g)3.13.7
Protein (g)8.29.8
Salt (g)0.610.73
of which--
This pot contains 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not Bad

4 stars

These are quite good although I much prefer the pork/chicken versions.

tasteless

1 stars

despite following the cooking instructions exactly, these were tasteless and dry in texture, nothing like the real thing

