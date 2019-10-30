Itsu Vegetable Gyoza 120G

Not Bad
These are quite good although I much prefer the pork/chicken versions.
tasteless
despite following the cooking instructions exactly, these were tasteless and dry in texture, nothing like the real thing
Gyoza Filling: Water, Tofu* (11%) (Soya Beans, Water), High Protein Soya Mince, Finely Shredded Carrot (10%), Shaved Leek (8%), Green Onion (7%), White Onion (7%), Sweet Cabbage (5%), Sweet Potato Noodles (Sweet Potato Starch, Water), Corn Oil, Soya Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat, Water, Salt, Alcohol), Toasted Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil (Canola Oil, Onion Flakes, Antioxidant: Tocopherol [Vitamin E], Onion Oil), Ginger, Crushed Garlic, Soy Protein Isolate** (to bind) (Soya Protein), Salt, Soy Seasoning (Soya Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat (Gluten), Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar), Black Pepper, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour (Gluten), Water, Salt, *All tofu contains firming agents (Nigari [E511], and Calcium Sulphate) to give it the perfect texture, **A high quality plant-based protein made from natural ingredients, loved by vegans
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.Best before: see bottom of pot.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 6 gyoza
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
Do not re-heat once cooked.
Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer [recommended]
Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 10 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.
Lovingly made in South Korea
This pot contains 1 serving
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g of gyoza (unprepared)
|Pot (6 gyoza)
|Energy (kJ)
|665
|798
|Energy (kcal)
|158
|190
|Fat (g)
|3.7
|4.4
|saturates (g)
|0.5
|0.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|21
|26
|sugars (g)
|3.1
|3.7
|Fibre (g)
|3.1
|3.7
|Protein (g)
|8.2
|9.8
|Salt (g)
|0.61
|0.73
|of which
|-
|-
|This pot contains 1 serving
|-
|-
