Baileys Salted Caramel Profiteroles 216G

Moreosh
These are very moreish and I happily eat straight from the freezer when the craving becomes too stron
dont waste your money
they tasted of nothing more than salt ......awful
Fab
So devine and worth every penny, took 4 out to defrost, another 4 as these were demolished within seconds now I wonder if the last 4 will survive the night.
Guaranteed to ruin your diet...
I bought these as I wanted a treat. But I hadn’t realised they were so good. These are absolutely gorgeous with a rich salt caramel kick fuelled by the taste of baileys. The chocolate coating adds an extra dimension to your experience followed by buttery caramel. Truly addictive to eat. I’m ruined now!