Baileys Salted Caramel Profiteroles 216G

Product Description

  • Choux pastry with a Baileys flavoured creamy filling and a salted caramel core with a salted chocolate flavoured coating.
  • For years now people all over the world have been falling in love with the luxurious taste of Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and now there are even more ways to experience the flavour of Baileys by sampling our premium collection of delicious desserts. Unleash a truly indulgent taste experience with the combination of choux pastry filled with fresh cream and the smooth taste of Baileys.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 216g

Information

Ingredients

Baileys Flavoured Filling (36%) (Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Water, Flavouring, Colour: Caustic Sulphite Caramel; Maize Starch, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Egg Yolk, Stabiliser: Carrageenan; Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Milk Protein, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates), Sugar, Caramel Sauce (14%) (Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Thickener: Pectins), Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Coconut, Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Egg, Wheat Flour, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powders, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithins, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen. Store at -18°C or colder.Once defrosted do not refreeze. Best before: see side of pack

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions:
  • Remove from all packaging and defrost at room temperature for 1 1/2 hours or 2 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Number of uses

Contains 12 profiteroles

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Belfield,
  • Heywood,
  • Lancashire,
  • OL10 2TP.

Return to

  • Belfield,
  • Heywood,
  • Lancashire,
  • OL10 2TP.
  • www.belfield.co.uk

Net Contents

216g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer profiterole (18g)
Energy 1601kJ/384kcal288kJ/69kcal
Fat 25g4.5g
of which saturates 15.1g2.7g
Carbohydrate 35.5g6.4g
of which sugars 29.9g5.4g
Fibre 0.5g0.1g
Protein 4.0g0.7g
Salt 0.48g0.05g

Moreosh

4 stars

These are very moreish and I happily eat straight from the freezer when the craving becomes too stron

dont waste your money

1 stars

they tasted of nothing more than salt ......awful

Fab

5 stars

So devine and worth every penny, took 4 out to defrost, another 4 as these were demolished within seconds now I wonder if the last 4 will survive the night.

Guaranteed to ruin your diet...

5 stars

I bought these as I wanted a treat. But I hadn’t realised they were so good. These are absolutely gorgeous with a rich salt caramel kick fuelled by the taste of baileys. The chocolate coating adds an extra dimension to your experience followed by buttery caramel. Truly addictive to eat. I’m ruined now!

