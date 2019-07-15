Tesco Bbq Pork Riblets 300G

yuk,,,,,
rubbish....big bones sliver of meat...one riblet tasted weird....wd not recommend at all...
Meagre
Need at least 2 of these for a meal for 1. Hopeless.
Save your money!
Box makes the Riblets appear bigger than they are. The Riblets burnt easily, long before they reached the 30 minute mark that the box says to cook them for. They had barely any meat on them, not even enough for a bite.
Small and disappointing portion in a big box
What a disappointment!!! The content inside of the box was 1/3 of what should've been if you consider the size of the box. If they sold the "riblets" in a box that fits their size, nobody will buy it. The portion is not even close enough for a single meal. I would recommend to avoid spending your money on this product.