Tesco Bbq Pork Riblets 300G

1(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1979kJ 474kcal
    24%
  • Fat27.1g
    39%
  • Saturates10.1g
    51%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1253kJ / 300kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked pork riblets marinated in a blend of spices with a sachet of smoky barbecue sauce
  • Sous Vide. This pack of pork riblets has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture
  • Marinated in a blend of spices, finished with a smoky barbecue sauce
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (83%), Smoky Memphis Barbecue Sauce (13%) [Sugar, Water, Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Tomato Purée, Corn Starch, Garlic, Salt, Smoked Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sugar, Spices [Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder], Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Red Pepper Flakes, Rice Flour, Tomato Flake, Onion, Green Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Remove all packaging and set sachet of sauce to one side. Remove meat from pouch, place onto a foil tray provided and evenly separate the pork riblets. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, open sauce sachet and pour over the riblets coating evenly. Return to oven for a further 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy.

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave Instructions
4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W)
Remove pouch from carton and set sachet of sauce to one side. Place the pouch onto a microwaveable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) or 3 minutes (900W). Shake pouch gently halfway through cooking. Stand for 2 minutes, then carefully open the pouch and drain off remaining cooking juices. Remove the riblets onto a dish, open sauce sachet and pour over the riblets coating evenly. Serve and enjoy.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1253kJ / 300kcal1979kJ / 474kcal
Fat17.2g27.1g
Saturates6.4g10.1g
Carbohydrate10.0g15.8g
Sugars8.3g13.2g
Fibre1.5g2.4g
Protein25.6g40.4g
Salt0.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

yuk,,,,,

1 stars

rubbish....big bones sliver of meat...one riblet tasted weird....wd not recommend at all...

Meagre

1 stars

Need at least 2 of these for a meal for 1. Hopeless.

Save your money!

1 stars

Box makes the Riblets appear bigger than they are. The Riblets burnt easily, long before they reached the 30 minute mark that the box says to cook them for. They had barely any meat on them, not even enough for a bite.

Small and disappointing portion in a big box

1 stars

What a disappointment!!! The content inside of the box was 1/3 of what should've been if you consider the size of the box. If they sold the "riblets" in a box that fits their size, nobody will buy it. The portion is not even close enough for a single meal. I would recommend to avoid spending your money on this product.

