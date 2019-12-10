The Fair Mile Fair Trade Pinotage 75Cl

Good wine, good value
Lovely, fruity.....nice with food or just as a “drink”. Good value.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 75kcal
Western Cape
Red
10.1
13.5% vol
Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd
Screwcap
Johan Gerber
South Africa
Wine
Pinotage
Ambient
Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 2 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 2 days.
Wine of South Africa
6 Servings
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|310kJ / 75kcal
|388kJ / 93kcal
Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019