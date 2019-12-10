By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Fair Mile Fair Trade Pinotage 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of The Fair Mile Fair Trade Pinotage 75Cl
  • Energy388kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • 2019 Pinotage. Wine of Origin Western Cape. Wine of South Africa.
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Every last grape in our Fairtrade wines comes from a collective of growers based in the beautiful Western Cape vineyards. South Africa’s signature red grape, Pinotage ripens to perfection during the long sunny days of this Mediterranean style climate. Our spicy, full bodied Pinotage is the perfect match for big and bold flavours – from BBQ ribs to roast game. It tastes of ripe black fruit, with traces of coffee and chocolate.
  Every last grape in our Fairtrade wines comes from a collective of growers based in the beautiful Western Cape vineyards. South Africa's signature red grape, Pinotage ripens to perfection during the long sunny days of this Mediterranean style climate. Our spicy, full bodied Pinotage is the perfect match for big and bold flavours – from BBQ ribs to roast game. It tastes of ripe black fruit, with traces of coffee and chocolate.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Fairtrade
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Spicy and full bodied with hints of dark berries

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinotage

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested in the early morning to preserve all the flavours and aromas. After gentle destalking, the grapes are crushed and moved to stainless steel tanks where pre-fermentation maceration takes place for 3 days at 10 degrees Celsius. Standard maceration follows with 2 pump overs and the grapes left to ferment until dry.

History

  • The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase

Regional Information

  • A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguala current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 2 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Origin Wine,
  • Old Bottelary Road,
  • Koelenhof,
  • Stellenbosch,
  • 7599,

Return to

  • Origin Wine,
  • Old Bottelary Road,
  • Koelenhof,
  • Stellenbosch,
  • 7599,
  • South Africa.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy310kJ / 75kcal388kJ / 93kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good wine, good value

4 stars

Lovely, fruity.....nice with food or just as a “drink”. Good value.

