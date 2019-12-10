The Fair Mile Chenin Blanc 75Cl
Offer
Energy361kJ 87kcal
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289kJ / 70kcal
Product Description
- Chenin Blanc, W.O. Western Cape. Fairtrade. Wine of South Africa.
- Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
- Every last grape in our Fairtrade wines comes from a collective of growers based in the beautiful Western Cape vineyards. South Africa’s signature white grape, Chenin Blanc ripens to perfection during the long sunny days of this Mediterranean style climate. Our dry, fruity Chenin Blanc is the perfect match for fresher, more delicate flavours – from creamy sauces to mild curries. It tastes of apples, pears and honey, with the subtlest hint of oak.
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Fairtrade
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Dry and fruity with a good mouthfeel and tangy finish
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Johan Gerber
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chenin Blanc
Vinification Details
- The grapes were harvested in the early morning to preserve all the flavours and aromas. After gentle destalking, the grapes are crushed and moved to stainless steel tanks where pre-fermentation maceration takes place for 3 days at 10 degrees Celsius. Standard maceration follows with 2 pump overs and the grapes left to ferment until dry.
History
- The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase
Regional Information
- A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguala current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast.s.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 1 days.
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Origin Wine,
- Old Bottelary Road,
- Koelenhof,
- Stellenbosch,
- 7599,
Return to
- Origin Wine,
- Old Bottelary Road,
- Koelenhof,
- Stellenbosch,
- 7599,
- South Africa.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|289kJ / 70kcal
|361kJ / 87kcal
