Tesco Peach Bellini 75Cl

Would prefer a little less sweet, but I really like it as it is very peachy.
Delicious, very nice enjoyed very much
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 261kJ / 62kcal
White Wine (40%), Peach Juice from Concentrate (40%), Grape Must, Peach Puree, Invert Sugar Syrup, Carbon Dioxide, Sugar, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Locust Bean Gum), Concentrated Safflower Extract, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide)
White
3.0
4% vol
Les grands Chais de France
Synthetic Cork: Other
Germany
Mixed Drinks
Abouriou
Ambient
Store in a cool, dark place. If separation occurs, invert gently before opening. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.
Produced in Germany
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|261kJ / 62kcal
|326kJ / 77kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
