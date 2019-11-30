By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peach Bellini 75Cl

Tesco Peach Bellini 75Cl
£ 3.00
£3.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Aromatised Wine-Product Cocktail
  • A fruity and refreshing sparkling drink made with wine and Peach Juice from concentrate. Serve well chilled as part of any celebration. Store in a cool and dark place. If separation occurs, invert gently before opening. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.
  • Sparkling cocktail made with wine and peach juice from concentrate
  • Refreshing & fruity
  • Peach fizz
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

White Wine (40%), Peach Juice from Concentrate (40%), Grape Must, Peach Puree, Invert Sugar Syrup, Carbon Dioxide, Sugar, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Locust Bean Gum), Concentrated Safflower Extract, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • A fruity and refreshing sparkling drink made with wine and peach juice from concentrate

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

3.0

ABV

4% vol

Producer

Les grands Chais de France

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Grape Variety

Abouriou

Vinification Details

  • A fruity and refreshing sparkling drink made with wine and peach juice from concentrate.

History

  • Sparkling Aromatised Wine based Cocktail

Regional Information

  • Sparkling Aromatised Wine based Cocktail

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. If separation occurs, invert gently before opening. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with party food.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy261kJ / 62kcal326kJ / 77kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Would prefer a little less sweet, but I really lik

4 stars

Would prefer a little less sweet, but I really like it as it is very peachy.

Delicious, very nice enjoyed very much

5 stars

Delicious, very nice enjoyed very much

