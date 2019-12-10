Tgi Fridays Long Island Ice Tea Cocktail 500Ml
- Long Island Iced Tea Pre-Mixed Cocktail
- For more information on the rest of the range & upcoming promotions visit us online at: www.tgifdrinks.co.uk
- Lemon juice from concentrate, sugar syrup, natural flavours, natural colours blended with fruit alcohol and vodka.
- New York City, 1965. It's the swinging 60s and TGI Fridays has just opened its doors - a new experience & the first of its kind. We like to think it was the birth place of Happy Hours and the Long Island Ice Tea
- Fast forward to the present day and our delicious, innovative cocktails still come packed with the tastiest ingredients - expertly mixed by our talented mixologists. But they are now available for you to enjoy whenever and wherever you want, in our convenient pre-mixed bottles & cans.
- In here, it's always friday
- Contains: 8% juice
- Contains no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 500ml
Tasting Notes
- Lemon juice from concentrate, sugar syrup, natural flavours, natural colours blended with fruit alcohol and vodka
Alcohol Units
5
ABV
10% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For the perfect cocktail: Chill liquid and serve in a tall glass, filled with ice and a slice (3 serves).
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Manchester Drinks Co. Ltd,
- BL9 9TB.
Return to
- Manchester Drinks Co. Ltd,
- BL9 9TB.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per litre (1000ml)
|Energy KJ
|282 KJ
|2820 KJ
|Energy Kcal
|68 Kcal
|677 Kcal
