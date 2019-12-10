Tgi Fridays Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail 500Ml

Shockingly bad
I'm not really picky and don't often write reviews but this tastes like it has gone off. I bought this and the TGI Long Island Iced Tea. I tried the long island iced tea first as I had never had one before. I thought it was horrible and reminded me of something I couldn't put my finger on. I put it aside and went for this. I've had passion fruit martinis before and loved them. To my surprise it tasted basically the same... then it hit me... it tastes like wine that has massively expired. Really, really foul. Avoid at all costs.
Not good at all
Vile. Dont waste your money.
This is absolutely vile. It tastes like cordial without the water in even with a mixer you need 10 times the mixer to dilute the taste.