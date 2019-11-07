Iams Dog Food Small & Medium Adult With Chicken 800G

Nutritional benefits 2 stars Review from iams.co.uk 7th November 2019 I have been feeding my dog this for around 3 months now, she has always been a picky eater until I introduced Iams to her! Meal times are a doddle now and pippa clears her bowl in one sitting. The biscuits are full of nutritional benefits and are not too crunchy, we alternate mixing wet food with the biscuits but are suitable on their own. Pippa is now a happy dog with a shine to her fur. Highly recommended

Disappears quickly! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 6th September 2019 Have always trusted Iams to give my pugs everything they need in a dry food. 5 previous pugs thrived on it and Alf and Elsie both love it. My only problem is obtaining the small/ medium packs . My local supermarkets seem to only stock either puppy or large. It is an excellent food and I thoroughly recommend it.

Impressed with iams dog food 5 stars A Tesco Customer20th January 2019 My dog loved this he Eats most dry dog food not wet food and he's always happy with it but this one he has been really enjoying it and he is 12 years old he normally Eats a full bowl in about a day and a half but he Eats a full bowl of iams in one day Report

gone in 60 seconds 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 25th November 2018 recieved as a trial and got a fair sized sample pack my fussy eater loved it and scoffed it down quickly he is looking forward to his dinner bowl arriving and the food does not upset his delicate digestion the only down side is he is drinking a lot more water than before .

Filling and tasty food 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 25th November 2018 Mzungu excitedly ate this product when first put out for him and continued to do so over the coming weeks. We adjusted his portion size to the smaller end of the recommended account as on occasion he appeared lethargic after eating. The kibble size is smaller than the band we had previously been using but that did not appear to effect the speed at which Mzungu age his food. Overall, we are with this product and are considering switching from the brand we currently buy.

Perfect for active dogs 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 25th November 2018 My dog is usually a fussy eater but he loved these biscuits, they are small so easy to chew and digest both on their own and mixed with wet food. I have faith in these biscuits for supporting my dog's active lifestyle.

Iams for Vitality - the food of choice for my dog! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 23rd November 2018 We were lucky enough to be chosen for this trial. As instructed, I mixed it with my dog's usual food for a few days, gradually increasing the percentage of Iams for Vitality. From day one, May, my Jack Russell Terrier loved it - she is normally not bothered by her dinner (strange or what?), but I noticed that she was eating all the Iams for Vitality but leaving some of her regular brand - when we got to the 100% Iams for Vitality, her bowl has been cleaned each meal time - Success! Friends and relatives that have received samples and vouchers have also reported similar success. Behaviour has improved as has condition of coat. We love it!

great for fussy eater 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 20th November 2018 we have a maltese who has always been a fussy eater. she tended to graze through the day rather than eat straight away. This was the first she ate a bowl straight away. also worth mentioning that it didnt go straight through her

Great Product! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 20th November 2018 My dog can be fussy, she likes what she likes, however we were given the opportunity to try this food, and we won't look back. It contains everything I need and want for my dog, it benefits both of us, as I know she is getting proper wholesome food. I would highly recommend, even for fussy eaters.