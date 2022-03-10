We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Iams Dog Food Puppy Small, Medium With Chicken 800G
image 1 of Iams Dog Food Puppy Small, Medium With Chicken 800Gimage 2 of Iams Dog Food Puppy Small, Medium With Chicken 800Gimage 3 of Iams Dog Food Puppy Small, Medium With Chicken 800Gimage 4 of Iams Dog Food Puppy Small, Medium With Chicken 800G

Iams Dog Food Puppy Small, Medium With Chicken 800G

4.4(137)
£3.50

£4.38/kg

Iams Dog Food Puppy Small, Medium With Chicken 800G
A Powerful Mix of Crunchy Activated Cereal Flakes, Fruits, Oats, Spelt Flakes and SeedsA Mighty Fusion of Activated Cereal Flakes, Fruits, Oats, Rice & Spelt Flakes, Nuts and SeedsIAMS for Vitality for small and medium breed puppies is a 100% complete and balanced expert nutrition to help support your puppy's 7 signs of healthy vitality, including their growth and development. All of this packed into a tasty recipe with 85% animal protein (out of total protein) for your pet to enjoy every day.- Supporting 7 signs of healthy vitality- IAMS for Vitality with fresh chicken for small and medium breed puppies is a 100%complete and balanced pet food that nourishes your puppy's healthy vitality- Healthy brain development: With DHA to promote healthy brain development- Healthy growth: With high quality animal protein and essential minerals to support healthy growth- Strong immune system: Contains antioxidant blend with vitamin C & E to help the immune system- Strong bones: Enriched with essential minerals and vitamin D to support strong bones- Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth- Healthy digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion- Healthy skin & coat: Contains Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat
800g = 3 Days
Animal 85% proteinHealthy growthHealthy brain developmentStrong immune systemS/M <25kgPuppy 1-12 months85% animal protein (out of total protein)Wheat free (produced in a factory that handles wheat)No fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs
Pack size: 800G
With DHA to promote healthy brain developmentWith high quality animal protein and essential minerals to support healthy growthContains antioxidant blend with vitamin C & E to help the immune systemWith high quality animal protein and essential minerals to support healthy growthContains Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 32% (including Chicken 19%), Maize, Maize Grits, Animal Fat, Fresh Chicken (5.0%), Rice, Dried Beet Pulp (3.3%), Chicken Gravy, Minerals, Fish Oil, Dried Whole Egg, Fructooligosaccharides (0.21%), Brewer's Dried Yeast

Allergy Information

Free From: Wheat

Net Contents

800g

Preparation and Usage

The following values are rough guidelines. Actual requirements may vary. Please adjust your dog's feeding amounts to maintain ideal body weight.Dog's weight & the daily amount in grams/day.Weight amount per day1-3 months: 0.5kg 65g, 1kg 100g, 2kg 160g, 4kg 255g, 6kg 335g, 8kg 405g, 10kg 470g;3-4 months: 0.5kg 60g, 1kg 95g, 2kg 150g, 4kg 235g, 6kg 310g, 8kg 375g, 10kg 435g, 15kg 575g;5-7 months: 2kg 95g, 4kg 150g, 6kg 200g, 8kg 240g, 10kg 280g, 15kg 370g, 20kg 445g;8-12 months: 4kg 80g, 6kg 105g, 8kg 130g, 10kg 150g, 15kg 195g, 20kg 240g, 25kg 275gAlways ensure fresh water is available.When switching to IAMS, gradually introduce over 4 days.Your puppy may eat more or less depending on its temperament and activity.For puppies with an adult weight >25kg we recommend to feed Puppy & Junior Large Breed.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

