Iams Dog Food Puppy Small, Medium With Chicken 800G

IAMS for Vitality for small and medium breed puppies is a 100% complete and balanced expert nutrition to help support your puppy's 7 signs of healthy vitality, including their growth and development. All of this packed into a tasty recipe with 85% animal protein (out of total protein) for your pet to enjoy every day. - Supporting 7 signs of healthy vitality - IAMS for Vitality with fresh chicken for small and medium breed puppies is a 100% complete and balanced pet food that nourishes your puppy's healthy vitality - Healthy brain development: With DHA to promote healthy brain development - Healthy growth: With high quality animal protein and essential minerals to support healthy growth - Strong immune system: Contains antioxidant blend with vitamin C & E to help the immune system - Strong bones: Enriched with essential minerals and vitamin D to support strong bones - Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth - Healthy digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion - Healthy skin & coat: Contains Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat

800g = 3 Days

Animal 85% protein Healthy growth Healthy brain development Strong immune system S/M <25kg Puppy 1-12 months 85% animal protein (out of total protein) Wheat free (produced in a factory that handles wheat) No fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs

Pack size: 800G

With DHA to promote healthy brain development With high quality animal protein and essential minerals to support healthy growth Contains antioxidant blend with vitamin C & E to help the immune system With high quality animal protein and essential minerals to support healthy growth Contains Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 32% (including Chicken 19%), Maize, Maize Grits, Animal Fat, Fresh Chicken (5.0%), Rice, Dried Beet Pulp (3.3%), Chicken Gravy, Minerals, Fish Oil, Dried Whole Egg, Fructooligosaccharides (0.21%), Brewer's Dried Yeast

Allergy Information

Free From: Wheat

Net Contents

800g

Preparation and Usage

The following values are rough guidelines. Actual requirements may vary. Please adjust your dog's feeding amounts to maintain ideal body weight. Dog's weight & the daily amount in grams/day. Weight amount per day 1-3 months: 0.5kg 65g, 1kg 100g, 2kg 160g, 4kg 255g, 6kg 335g, 8kg 405g, 10kg 470g; 3-4 months: 0.5kg 60g, 1kg 95g, 2kg 150g, 4kg 235g, 6kg 310g, 8kg 375g, 10kg 435g, 15kg 575g; 5-7 months: 2kg 95g, 4kg 150g, 6kg 200g, 8kg 240g, 10kg 280g, 15kg 370g, 20kg 445g; 8-12 months: 4kg 80g, 6kg 105g, 8kg 130g, 10kg 150g, 15kg 195g, 20kg 240g, 25kg 275g Always ensure fresh water is available. When switching to IAMS, gradually introduce over 4 days. Your puppy may eat more or less depending on its temperament and activity. For puppies with an adult weight >25kg we recommend to feed Puppy & Junior Large Breed.

Additives