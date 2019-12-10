Cockburn's Fine White Port 75Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Fine White Port - White Portuguese Wine
- This one's all about mixing it up. Whether it's on the rocks, in a cocktail or our perfect serve with tonic, plenty of ice, a slice of lemon and mint. This refreshing white port blends beautifully with just about anything - lifting the moment with aromas of apricots, citrus fruits and nutty notes. Made in the heat and heart of Portugal's historic Douro Valley, it does what it does as well today as ever. Classic drink. Fresh taste.
- Wine of Portugal
- Perfect for mixing
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Cockburn's Fine White is an excellent aperitif. Perfect served chilled or long over ice and lemon with tonic.
Region of Origin
Douro
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
14.3
ABV
19% vol
Producer
Symington Family Estates
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Charles Symington
Country
Portugal
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
White Grape Blend
Vinification Details
- White Port ranges in style from intensely sweet through sweet, semi-dry, dry and extra-dry. Most White Ports are stored in stainless steel for up to 18 months to accentuate their freshness, but wood-aged versions can turn a golden colour and take on a faintly nutty dimension.
History
- Cockburn's was founded in 1815 by Robert Cockburn, a soldier who served in Portugal during the Peninsular War. Robert was later joined in his Port business by his sons Archibald and Alexander. In 2010, Cockburn's celebrated its 195th birthday by returning to family ownership. It joined Symington Family Estates, Port producers for over 125 years, the largest vineyard owners in the Douro (940 hectares/2,330 acres) who account for 30% of all Premium Port production.
Regional Information
- For nearly 100 years, the wine from the magnificent Quinta dos Canais vineyard has formed the backbone of Cockburn's Vintages. This jewel of the Upper Douro Valley has 261 hectares (645 acres) and its vineyard is comprised of 27% Touriga Franca and 30,5% Touriga Nacional. Cockburn's is famous for having played a leading role in the recovery of the Touriga Nacional grape variety in the 1970's.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
This bottle should be stored lying down in a cool dark place
Produce of
Product of Portugal
Preparation and Usage
- Start your evening in good company with a glass of white Port, a twist of lemon, a sprig of mint and maybe a generous splash of tonic water.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Symington Family Estates,
- Vinhos S.A.,
- V. N. Gaia,
- Portugal.
Return to
- Symington Family Estates,
- Vinhos S.A.,
- V. N. Gaia,
- Portugal.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
