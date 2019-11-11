By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

I Heart Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of I Heart Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Romanian Wine
  • Find us at www.iheartwines.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Here's how we see it...
  • Rich and full-bodied, a smooth red wine full of vibrant blackcurrant flavours.
  • Perfect for barbeques and spicy dishes, or enjoy on its own.
  • Cabernet Sauvignon can be found growing in most wine-producing country in the world!
  • ...but we'd love to hear what you think!
  • We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine-producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
  • Here at I heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Wine of Romania
  • Rich & full-bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Rich and full-bodied, a smooth red wine full of vibrant blackcurrant flavours. Perfect for barbeques and spicy dishes, or enjoy on its own.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Cramele Recas SA

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Romania

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested in the autumn months at optimum ripeness. The grapes are crushed, and have 2-3 days of skin contact before the juice is fermented in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature for around 7 days. The wine is then filtered and prepared for bottling.

History

  • i heart is an exciting range of great quality, fruit-driven wines in stand-out, innovative and iconic packaging. The wines are ‘true to varietal' in style - if you love Cabernet Sauvignon then you will love i heart Cabernet Sauvignon! We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass.

Regional Information

  • The Romanian climate is well suited to vines, with a long growing season which ensures perfectly ripe fruit, producing really enjoyable fruit forward styles of wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Romania

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Cramele Recas SA,
  • 307340,
  • Romania.

Distributor address

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The wife loves it, it keeps her quiet. Thats all

5 stars

The wife loves it, it keeps her quiet. Thats all that matters

Usually bought next

Isla Negra Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

I Heart Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

I Heart Pinot Noir 75Cl

£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here