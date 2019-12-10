Bourgogne Aligote 2017 La Burgondie 75Cl
Product Description
- Bourgogne Aligoté - White French Wine
- Burgondie is the legendary territory that has given birth to the name Bourgogne. A territory where wine is king.
- This pale gold- coloured Bourgogne wine reveals aromas of citrus along with white-fleshed fruit. It is refreshing and aromatic in the mouth thanks to its acidulated nature and the saline finish. Serve between 10 and 12°C as an aperitif or to accompany dishes such as sushi, spring rolls, antipasti, tapas, seafood pasta, grilled fish, white meats or mild cheeses.
- Wine of France
- Dry white wine
- Growers in Vignerons development durable sustainable development
- Vegan
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A very fresh wine, usually with a pale gold colour with bright glints. The nose opens with floral and fresh fruity hints. It is soft and aromatic in the mouth. It often has white floral and hazelnut aromas. A gourmet wine for drinking young
Region of Origin
Burgundy
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.38
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Compagnie De Burgondie
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Aligoté
Vinification Details
- The grapes are gently pressed at a low pressure to protect the quality of the juice. The wine is then fermented and matured in temperature controlled stainless steel to preserve the fresh aromatic charm.
History
- This ancient Burgundian variety was once used almost exclusively for making Kir (with Crème de Cassis). However in recent years people have begun to take the grape more seriously. Advances in the vineyard and in winemaking techniques, have turned the variety in to a quality wine.
Regional Information
- The grapes for this Aligote are grown in the Cote Chalonnaise region where the limestone and marl soils five the wines an attractive mineral edge and where the climate can give enough sunshine and warmth to fully ripen the crop.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of France
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- EMB 71070A,
- Buxy,
- France.
Return to
- laburgondie.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
