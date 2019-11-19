Rekorderlig Passion Fruit 4X330ml Can
Product Description
- Pear Cider with Passionfruit flavouring.
- Tasting Notes:
- Appearance -clear, mid carbonation
- Aroma - citric, zesty, slightly fruity
- Taste -tropical, tangy, slightly zesty
- Mouthfeel - light bodied
- Finish - refreshing and crisp
- Food Pairing Suggestions:
- Salmon
- White Chocolate
- Rekorderlig Passion Fruit Cider has the fragrance of ripe passion fruit and an intense tropical flavour. It is best served cold over ice with a squeeze of lime.
- Our cider was first created in 1999 with the purest spring water from Vimmerby, Sweden, where it is still made today by Abro Bryggeri. From its humble Swedish roots, Rekorderlig has retained its dependable honesty to become a much-loved, fourth generation family-brewed cider. Rekorderlig continues to excite consumers in new countries while strongly maintaining its proud Swedish heritage and identity that sets it apart from others. Enjoyed by those who yearn for something refreshingly different, join Rekorderlig on a journey of exploration, innovation and invigoration.
- Pear cider blended with passionfruit
- Made from pure Swedish spring water
- Beautifully Swedish
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphur, Sulphites
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Åbro Bryggeri,
- Vimmerby,
- Sweden.
- For:
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
Distributor address
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
Return to
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton Upon Trent,
- DE14 1JZ.
- UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
- ROI Consumer Helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK)
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
