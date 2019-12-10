By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hardys Varietal Range Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Hardys Varietal Range Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Australian Wine
  • Displaying characters of delicate pear and peach with citrus undertones, this wine pairs perfectly with both delicate fish and poultry dishes as well as spicy Thai curries.
  • Hardys VR stands for uncomplicated wines displaying true varietal character and perfect for everyday enjoyment.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Eggs, Milk, Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Poached white pear and citrus flavours. A soft creamy palate with a fresh, clean finish.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The Hardys VR Pinot Grigio was crafted from select parcels from South Eastern Australia in order to achieve a fresh, clean finish and fruit flavour.

History

  • Hardys VR stands for uncomplicated wines displaying true varietal character and perfect for everyday enjoyment.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Eastern Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • This wine pairs perfectly with both delicate fish and poultry dishes as well as spicy Thai curries.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

