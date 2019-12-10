Hardys Varietal Range Pinot Grigio 75Cl
Product Description
- Pinot Grigio - White Australian Wine
- Displaying characters of delicate pear and peach with citrus undertones, this wine pairs perfectly with both delicate fish and poultry dishes as well as spicy Thai curries.
- Hardys VR stands for uncomplicated wines displaying true varietal character and perfect for everyday enjoyment.
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Pack size: 75cl
Allergy Information
- Contains Eggs, Milk, Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Poached white pear and citrus flavours. A soft creamy palate with a fresh, clean finish.
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Viki Wade
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- The Hardys VR Pinot Grigio was crafted from select parcels from South Eastern Australia in order to achieve a fresh, clean finish and fruit flavour.
History
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Preparation and Usage
- This wine pairs perfectly with both delicate fish and poultry dishes as well as spicy Thai curries.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
