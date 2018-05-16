By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brancott Estate Terroir Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Brancott Estate Terroir Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • Inspired by the varied terroir within the Marlborough region, Terroir Series showcases the regional diversity of Marlborough. This award winning Sauvignon Blanc has bold aromas of citrus, nettle and cut grass laced with a hint of honey, a very complex and layered bouquet. On the palate it's satisfyingly weighty with notes of melon, lime and a contrasted minerality. It is delicious with seafood, salmon and cheese.
  • The 2016 vintage won a gold medal at Drinks Business Global Sauvignon Blanc Masters and at the International Wine Challenge 2017, two of the most prestigious wine awards in the world.
  • The 2019 vintage placed in the top 100 and was awarded a Blue Gold medal at The Sydney International Wine Show 2020.
  • Brancott Estate are the pioneers of the Marlborough, New Zealand. Forty years ago when nobody else thought it was possible they planted the first Sauvignon Blanc vines, redefining the Marlborough region.
  • Perfect for dinner parties this award-winning white wine reflects the best of the Marlborough region, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The nose displays aromas of tomato leaf and freshly cut yellow capsicum with underlying nettle nuances. The palate shows fennel and apple fruit notes with ripe grapefruit highlights enhanced by lemon curd minerality.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Brancott Estate

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Patrick Materman

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sabro, Sauvignon Blanc

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Brancott Estate Ltd,
  • 38 Liverpool Street,
  • Blenheim 7274,
  • New Zealand.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Lanson Black Label Champagne 75Cl

£ 32.00
£32.00/75cl

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here