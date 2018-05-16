Brancott Estate Terroir Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
- Inspired by the varied terroir within the Marlborough region, Terroir Series showcases the regional diversity of Marlborough. This award winning Sauvignon Blanc has bold aromas of citrus, nettle and cut grass laced with a hint of honey, a very complex and layered bouquet. On the palate it's satisfyingly weighty with notes of melon, lime and a contrasted minerality. It is delicious with seafood, salmon and cheese.
- The 2016 vintage won a gold medal at Drinks Business Global Sauvignon Blanc Masters and at the International Wine Challenge 2017, two of the most prestigious wine awards in the world.
- The 2019 vintage placed in the top 100 and was awarded a Blue Gold medal at The Sydney International Wine Show 2020.
- Brancott Estate are the pioneers of the Marlborough, New Zealand. Forty years ago when nobody else thought it was possible they planted the first Sauvignon Blanc vines, redefining the Marlborough region.
- Perfect for dinner parties this award-winning white wine reflects the best of the Marlborough region, New Zealand
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The nose displays aromas of tomato leaf and freshly cut yellow capsicum with underlying nettle nuances. The palate shows fennel and apple fruit notes with ripe grapefruit highlights enhanced by lemon curd minerality.
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Brancott Estate
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Patrick Materman
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sabro, Sauvignon Blanc
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Name and address
- Brancott Estate Ltd,
- 38 Liverpool Street,
- Blenheim 7274,
- New Zealand.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
