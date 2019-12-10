By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gordon's Pink Gin & Tonic 10X250ml

Gordon's Pink Gin & Tonic 10X250ml
£ 10.00
£4.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Pink Distilled Gin and Tonic
  • Delight your senses with
  • New Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin & Tonic in a pre-mixed can
  • A delicious raspberry & redcurrant gin, crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the natural sweetness of raspberry and tang of redcurrant & perfectly mixed with Tonic.
  • A delicious tasting & convenient way to enjoy Gordon's Premium Pink Gin & tonic wherever you are - relaxing with friends at home, at BBQ's, festivals or parties.
  • Chill, pour & enjoy.
  • Gordon's premium pink distilled gin perfectly mixed with tonic. Ready to drink in a 250ml can
  • Gordon's Premium pink gin was inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe
  • Enjoy a crisp Gordon's Premium Pink gin and tonic wherever you are: perfectly mixed every time
  • Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice and garnish with fresh strawberries
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin is perfectly mixed with tonic
  • Perfect to enjoy with friends at home or on the go
  • Pack size: 2500ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Enjoy a crisp Gordon's Premium Pink gin and tonic wherever you are: perfectly mixed every time

Alcohol Units

1.25

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy (kJ)281
Energy (kcal)67
Fat (g)0
of which saturates (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)8.7
of which sugars (g)8.7
Fibre (g)0
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)0

