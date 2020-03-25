Iams Small Medium Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg

Nutritional benefits 2 stars Review from iams.co.uk 7th November 2019 I have been feeding my dog this for around 3 months now, she has always been a picky eater until I introduced Iams to her! Meal times are a doddle now and pippa clears her bowl in one sitting. The biscuits are full of nutritional benefits and are not too crunchy, we alternate mixing wet food with the biscuits but are suitable on their own. Pippa is now a happy dog with a shine to her fur. Highly recommended

Disappears quickly! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 6th September 2019 Have always trusted Iams to give my pugs everything they need in a dry food. 5 previous pugs thrived on it and Alf and Elsie both love it. My only problem is obtaining the small/ medium packs . My local supermarkets seem to only stock either puppy or large. It is an excellent food and I thoroughly recommend it.

gone in 60 seconds 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 25th November 2018 recieved as a trial and got a fair sized sample pack my fussy eater loved it and scoffed it down quickly he is looking forward to his dinner bowl arriving and the food does not upset his delicate digestion the only down side is he is drinking a lot more water than before .

Filling and tasty food 4 stars Review from iams.co.uk 25th November 2018 Mzungu excitedly ate this product when first put out for him and continued to do so over the coming weeks. We adjusted his portion size to the smaller end of the recommended account as on occasion he appeared lethargic after eating. The kibble size is smaller than the band we had previously been using but that did not appear to effect the speed at which Mzungu age his food. Overall, we are with this product and are considering switching from the brand we currently buy.

Perfect for active dogs 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 25th November 2018 My dog is usually a fussy eater but he loved these biscuits, they are small so easy to chew and digest both on their own and mixed with wet food. I have faith in these biscuits for supporting my dog's active lifestyle.

Iams for Vitality - the food of choice for my dog! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 23rd November 2018 We were lucky enough to be chosen for this trial. As instructed, I mixed it with my dog's usual food for a few days, gradually increasing the percentage of Iams for Vitality. From day one, May, my Jack Russell Terrier loved it - she is normally not bothered by her dinner (strange or what?), but I noticed that she was eating all the Iams for Vitality but leaving some of her regular brand - when we got to the 100% Iams for Vitality, her bowl has been cleaned each meal time - Success! Friends and relatives that have received samples and vouchers have also reported similar success. Behaviour has improved as has condition of coat. We love it!

great for fussy eater 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 20th November 2018 we have a maltese who has always been a fussy eater. she tended to graze through the day rather than eat straight away. This was the first she ate a bowl straight away. also worth mentioning that it didnt go straight through her

Great Product! 5 stars Review from iams.co.uk 20th November 2018 My dog can be fussy, she likes what she likes, however we were given the opportunity to try this food, and we won't look back. It contains everything I need and want for my dog, it benefits both of us, as I know she is getting proper wholesome food. I would highly recommend, even for fussy eaters.

Not for our dog 2 stars Review from iams.co.uk 20th November 2018 Our dog can be quite fussy. We tried this as part of a product test. She refused to eat it, so we mixed it with wet food for a few days until she got used to it. She has been eating it but her coat has lost its shine and her energy levels have dropped. Took her off it after a few days as it was clearly not working out for her. Was meant to give some for friends and family to try out as part of the product test, soon as i mentioned iams i got flat no's from everyone. Seems not to be popular with the people i know, so in short i couldn't give it away free and the dog didn't like it!