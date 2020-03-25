By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Iams Small Medium Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg

4.5(467)Write a review
image 1 of Iams Small Medium Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg
£ 5.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • For Vitality Adult Dog Food Small/Medium Breed with Fresh Chicken
  • IAMS for Vitality for adult small and medium breed dogs with Fresh Chicken is a 100% complete and balanced dog food with up to 85% of animal protein (out of total protein). With no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs and a wheat free recipe (produced in a factory that handles wheat). Only you know your pet's individual character, but IAMS knows the nutrition they need for the 7 signs of healthy vitality.
  • 7 Signs of Healthy Vitality:
  • Healthy Skin & Coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat.
  • Healthy Teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth.
  • Strong Muscles: High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles.
  • Strong Immune System: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system.
  • Healthy Digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion.
  • Healthy Heart: Key nutrients to help nourish the heart.
  • Strong Bones: Enriched with essential minerals and vitamin D.
  • The joy of healthy vitality is not simply visible health of your dog's happiness; it is the powerful combination of the two together. That's why we want to help dogs live healthy, active and happy lives through the expert nutrition they truly enjoy. No compromise. And because we know that dogs have different needs, we've developed recipes to suit small & medium and large breed dogs.
  Dog food for small & medium breeds with up to 85% of animal protein to support 7 signs of healthy vitality
  • Antioxidant blend with Vitamin E to help support the immune system of your dog
  • Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth
  • Dog food lovingly developed with vets and over 70 years experience
  • Wheat free pet food with no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs
  • Pack size: 2KG
  • Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat
  • High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles
  • Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system
  • Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion
  • Key nutrients to help nourish the heart

Information

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 30% (including Chicken 18%), Maize, Maize Grits, Barley, Animal Fat, Fresh Chicken (4.8%), Sorghum, Dried Beet Pulp (2.9%), Chicken Gravy, Minerals (including Sodium Hexametaphosphate (0.38%)), Fructooligosaccharides (0.21%), Brewer's Dried Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

Name and address

  • Spectrum Brands Group,
  • IAMS Europe B.V.,
  • Vosmatenweg 4,
  • 7742 PB Coevorden,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • IAMS careline: 00 800 241 53 421 (open 9am to 5pm), email: info@iams-service.eu

Net Contents

2kg

Safety information

View more safety information

Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

467 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nutritional benefits

2 stars

I have been feeding my dog this for around 3 months now, she has always been a picky eater until I introduced Iams to her! Meal times are a doddle now and pippa clears her bowl in one sitting. The biscuits are full of nutritional benefits and are not too crunchy, we alternate mixing wet food with the biscuits but are suitable on their own. Pippa is now a happy dog with a shine to her fur. Highly recommended

Disappears quickly!

5 stars

Have always trusted Iams to give my pugs everything they need in a dry food. 5 previous pugs thrived on it and Alf and Elsie both love it. My only problem is obtaining the small/ medium packs . My local supermarkets seem to only stock either puppy or large. It is an excellent food and I thoroughly recommend it.

gone in 60 seconds

4 stars

recieved as a trial and got a fair sized sample pack my fussy eater loved it and scoffed it down quickly he is looking forward to his dinner bowl arriving and the food does not upset his delicate digestion the only down side is he is drinking a lot more water than before .

Filling and tasty food

4 stars

Mzungu excitedly ate this product when first put out for him and continued to do so over the coming weeks. We adjusted his portion size to the smaller end of the recommended account as on occasion he appeared lethargic after eating. The kibble size is smaller than the band we had previously been using but that did not appear to effect the speed at which Mzungu age his food. Overall, we are with this product and are considering switching from the brand we currently buy.

Perfect for active dogs

5 stars

My dog is usually a fussy eater but he loved these biscuits, they are small so easy to chew and digest both on their own and mixed with wet food. I have faith in these biscuits for supporting my dog's active lifestyle.

Iams for Vitality - the food of choice for my dog!

5 stars

We were lucky enough to be chosen for this trial. As instructed, I mixed it with my dog's usual food for a few days, gradually increasing the percentage of Iams for Vitality. From day one, May, my Jack Russell Terrier loved it - she is normally not bothered by her dinner (strange or what?), but I noticed that she was eating all the Iams for Vitality but leaving some of her regular brand - when we got to the 100% Iams for Vitality, her bowl has been cleaned each meal time - Success! Friends and relatives that have received samples and vouchers have also reported similar success. Behaviour has improved as has condition of coat. We love it!

great for fussy eater

5 stars

we have a maltese who has always been a fussy eater. she tended to graze through the day rather than eat straight away. This was the first she ate a bowl straight away. also worth mentioning that it didnt go straight through her

Great Product!

5 stars

My dog can be fussy, she likes what she likes, however we were given the opportunity to try this food, and we won't look back. It contains everything I need and want for my dog, it benefits both of us, as I know she is getting proper wholesome food. I would highly recommend, even for fussy eaters.

Not for our dog

2 stars

Our dog can be quite fussy. We tried this as part of a product test. She refused to eat it, so we mixed it with wet food for a few days until she got used to it. She has been eating it but her coat has lost its shine and her energy levels have dropped. Took her off it after a few days as it was clearly not working out for her. Was meant to give some for friends and family to try out as part of the product test, soon as i mentioned iams i got flat no's from everyone. Seems not to be popular with the people i know, so in short i couldn't give it away free and the dog didn't like it!

Well balanced

5 stars

My furry friend loved this dry food! So much so she was satisfied with every meal. Her coat is shinier her eyes are brighter and shes a much happier dog. Couldnt ask for more for a dog food!

1-10 of 467 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

