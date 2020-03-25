Iams Small Medium Senior Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg

My dog loves it!
I tried this on my fussy dog and she clears the bowl every time.
I am assuming that these new 2Kg Iams have replaced the original larger 3Kg packets. The contents of the new Iams is, it would appear from my dogs reaction a tastier biscuit and easier to digest. whether it is tastier I don't know, but i'll leave that for the dogs to judge. I would have given it 5 stars had they been a little cheaper than current price tag.
My Pet Always Clears His Bowl
My pet slave loves this food best, he always clears his bowl when I feed him IAMS. I’m happy that it contains all the nutrients a healthy slave needs to be obedient little pet.
smaller packets
Why are the packets now 2Kg instead of 3Kg?