By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Iams Small Medium Senior Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Iams Small Medium Senior Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg
£ 5.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • For Vitality Senior Dog Food Small/Medium Breed with Fresh Chicken
  • IAMS for Vitality for senior small and medium breed dogs with Fresh Chicken is a 100% complete and balanced dog food with up to 85% of animal protein (out of total protein). With no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs and a wheat free recipe (produced in a factory that handles wheat). Only you know your pet's individual character, but IAMS knows the nutrition they need for the 7 signs of healthy vitality.
  • 7 Signs of Healthy Vitality:
  • Healthy Skin & Coat: Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat.
  • Healthy Teeth: Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels to help reduce tartar build up for healthy teeth.
  • Strong Muscles: High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles.
  • Strong Immune System: Antioxidant blend with vitamin E to help support the immune system.
  • Healthy Digestion: Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion.
  • Healthy Heart: Key nutrients to help nourish the heart.
  • Strong Bones: Enriched with essential minerals and vitamin D.
  • The joy of healthy vitality is not simply visible health of your dog's happiness; it is the powerful combination of the two together. That's why we want to help dogs live healthy, active and happy lives through the expert nutrition they truly enjoy. No compromise. And because we know that dogs have different needs, we've developed recipes to suit small & medium and large breed dogs.
  • Senior dog food for small & medium breeds with up to 85% of animal protein to support 7 signs of healthy vitality
  • Wheat free pet food with no fillers, artificial colours, flavours or GMOs
  • Antioxidant blend with Vitamin E to help support the immune system of your dog
  • Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth
  • Dog food lovingly developed with vets and over 70 years experience
  • Pack size: 2KG
  • Antioxidant blend with Vitamin E to help support the immune system
  • Crunchy kibbles and tailored mineral levels for healthy teeth
  • Omega 3 & 6 to support healthy skin and shiny coat
  • High quality animal protein and essential minerals to help maintain strong muscles
  • Tailored fibre blend including prebiotics and beet pulp for healthy digestion
  • Key nutrients to help nourish the heart
  • Enriched with essential minerals and vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Dried Chicken & Turkey 30% (including Chicken 18%), Maize, Maize Grits, Barley, Animal Fat, Fresh Chicken (4.7%), Sorghum, Dried Beet Pulp (2.7%), Chicken Gravy, Minerals (including Sodium Hexametaphosphate (0.38%)), Fructooligosaccharides (0.21%), Brewer's Dried Yeast, Glucosamine (from Animal Tissues) (0.04%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

Name and address

  • Spectrum Brands Group,
  • IAMS Europe B.V.,
  • Vosmatenweg 4,
  • 7742 PB  Coevorden,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • IAMS careline: 00 800 241 53 421 (open 9am to 5pm), email: info@iams-service.eu

Net Contents

2kg

Safety information

View more safety information

Pet feed - not intended for human consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

My dog loves it!

5 stars

I tried this on my fussy dog and she clears the bowl every time.

I am assuming that these new 2Kg Iams have replace

4 stars

I am assuming that these new 2Kg Iams have replaced the original larger 3Kg packets. The contents of the new Iams is, it would appear from my dogs reaction a tastier biscuit and easier to digest. whether it is tastier I don't know, but i'll leave that for the dogs to judge. I would have given it 5 stars had they been a little cheaper than current price tag.

My Pet Always Clears His Bowl

5 stars

My pet slave loves this food best, he always clears his bowl when I feed him IAMS. I’m happy that it contains all the nutrients a healthy slave needs to be obedient little pet.

smaller packets

2 stars

Why are the packets now 2Kg instead of 3Kg?

Usually bought next

Iams Small Medium Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg

£ 5.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Iams Dog Food Adult Light In Fat With Chicken 2Kg

£ 5.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Large Dog 270G

£ 1.00
£0.37/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here