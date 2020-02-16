By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Skittles Fruit Chewies Pouch 196G

3(3)Write a review
image 1 of Skittles Fruit Chewies Pouch 196G
£ 1.24
£0.63/100g
1/4 = 49 g
  • Energy835 kJ 197 kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candies with Fruit Flavours.
  • Have you ever tried catching the upside down rainbow? We have…and you'll find it in this Skittles Chewies sweets. Skittles Chewies are a bright explosion of fruity flavours with no shell for a softer texture. This Skittles sharing size bag is a chance to share all of that sweetness with friends, family or coworkers. You can also enjoy it on special occasions like weddings, or holidays such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more! Each bag contains 196 grams of Skittles Chewies sweets, so you can stock your home or office sweets bowl with a sweet treat that everyone will love.
  • Skittles Chewies bite-sized sweets are a bright, colourful explosion of fruity flavours with no shell for a softer texture
  • Makes every celebration sweeter: perfect for birthday parties, big nights in with friends, or Halloween ‘trick or treat' sweets
  • Celebrate special occasions like weddings, or holidays such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more with the classic taste of Skittles sweets
  • No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
  • Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
  • Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
  • A sharing size bag of Skittles Chewies sweets 196 grams
  • Skittles Chewies Fruits bag includes Orange, Lime, Lemon, Blackcurrant and Strawberry flavours
  • Pack size: 196G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Emulsifier Lecithin, Colours E163, E162, E160a, E141, E153, Palm Kernel Oil, Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Carthamus, Radish)

Storage

Keep cool and dry.Best Before: See Side.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, portion size: 49 g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

196g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g/ 49 g (%*)
Energy 1705 kJ835 kJ (10%)
-403 kcal197 kcal (10%)
Fat 5.9 g2.9 g (4%)
Of which Saturates 3.3 g1.6 g (8%)
Carbohydrate 86.2 g42.2 g (16%)
Of which Sugars 85.4 g41.8 g (46%)
Protein 0 g0 g (0%)
Salt 0 g0 g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Just why.

1 stars

I don't know what sick and twisted mind over at Skittles HQ thought this was a good idea, shelless Skittles?! This goes against everything I believe in and at least 2 laws of physics. Whatever higher power may be up there I'm pretty sure this is the last straw for them - would not recommend.

Excellent

5 stars

Prefer these to normal skittles! Same flavour just without the shell.

Not as nice as the original skittles. Tastes like

3 stars

Not as nice as the original skittles. Tastes like normal Chewits. Good.

