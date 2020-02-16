Skittles Fruit Chewies Pouch 196G

Just why.
I don't know what sick and twisted mind over at Skittles HQ thought this was a good idea, shelless Skittles?! This goes against everything I believe in and at least 2 laws of physics. Whatever higher power may be up there I'm pretty sure this is the last straw for them - would not recommend.
Excellent
Prefer these to normal skittles! Same flavour just without the shell.
Not as nice as the original skittles. Tastes like normal Chewits. Good.