Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cheese & Courgette Muffins 200G

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cheese & Courgette Muffins 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • 8 Cheese + Courgette Muffins
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • From our kitchen to your freezer
  • I'm organic muffins, packed with cheesy cheddar and cheerful courgettes. I'm full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home.
  • These 8 tasty organic muffins are ever so nice - without any naughties.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness.
  • I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Ella x
  • Defrost + serve
  • Tasty goodness
  • Source of protein
  • Yummy organic food for kids
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour (with added Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin) 28%, Organic Courgettes 22%, Organic Whole Milk 20%, Organic Eggs 16%, Organic Cheddar Cheese (Milk) 9%, Organic Sunflower Oil 6%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Leave me out to defrost or pop me in the microwave. Eat me when you're peckish, as a wholesome snack or lunch.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper muffin
Energy995kJ/237kcal249kJ/59kcal
Fat12.0g3.0g
-of which saturates3.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate25.4g6.4g
-of which sugars1.6g<0.5g
Fibre1.2g<0.5g
Protein8.3g2.1g
Salt0.52g0.13g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Yummy!

5 stars

So tasty my 9month old baby and 4 year old absolutely loved it . Quick to prepare too . I'll be buying again!

