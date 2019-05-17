Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cheese & Courgette Muffins 200G

Yummy!
So tasty my 9month old baby and 4 year old absolutely loved it . Quick to prepare too . I'll be buying again!
Organic Wheat Flour (with added Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin) 28%, Organic Courgettes 22%, Organic Whole Milk 20%, Organic Eggs 16%, Organic Cheddar Cheese (Milk) 9%, Organic Sunflower Oil 6%, Other Stuff 0%
Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!
I'm produced in the UK
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per muffin
|Energy
|995kJ/237kcal
|249kJ/59kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|3.0g
|-of which saturates
|3.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|25.4g
|6.4g
|-of which sugars
|1.6g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|8.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.13g
Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.
