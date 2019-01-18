By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Upside Down Cottage Pie 200G

1.5(2)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Upside Down Cottage Pie 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Upside Down Cottage Pies with Peas + Carrots
  • Sight up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • From our kitchen to your freezer
  • I'm handy cottage pies, turned upside down to make me easy pea-sy to eat. My bottom is soft root veg mash and my top is juicy beef mince and veggies. I'm organic, full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home.
  • These 8 tasty meal time stars are ever so nice - without any naughties.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic
  • Cook me in 12 minutes
  • Tasty goodness
  • Low in sat fats
  • British beef
  • 5 different veggies
  • Yummy organic food for kids
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • No added sugar
  • Low in sat fats

Information

Ingredients

Organic Root Veg Mash 62% (Water and Organic Ingredients: Potatoes, Parsnips, Swedes, <strong>Eggs</strong>, Dried Potato, Cornflour), Organic Vegetable Stock 15% (Water and Organic Ingredients: Rice Flour, Onions, Carrots, Turmeric, Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Parsley), Organic Vegetables 13% (Onions, Peas (4%), Carrots (3%)), Organic Beef 9%, Organic Cornflour 1%, Organic Sunflower Oil <1%, Organic Black Pepper <1%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18°C or cooler. Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook me straight from frozen.
190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
Remove all packaging, place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 12 mins. Please ensure I am piping hot throughout before serving. Appliances can vary, these are guidelines only. Please don't microwave me.

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Name and address

  • I'm produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper cottage pie
Energy341kJ/81kcal85kJ/20kcal
Fat2.2g0.6g
-of which saturates0.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate10.9g2.7g
-of which sugars2.5g0.6g
Fibre1.8g<0.5g
Protein4.6g1.2g
Salt0.45g0.11g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuk!

1 stars

Just awful, doesn't look anything like the picture for a start, far less veg, I counted 3 peas shared across 3 pies. The taste was appalling! It was no wonder our toddler, who will eat almost anything, spat it out, it's synthetic with a weird after taste and texture. This is the 2nd of the Ella's kitchen frozen range we've tried and both have met the same fate.

Bland, waste of money

2 stars

Very expensive for such tiny little items in the box. Once cooked, the meat part was very bland and unappetising and the mash part had a really funny texture. My daughter did not like these and I wouldn't bother buying them again. Better off cooking your own cottage pie and freezing portions.

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Starry Chicken Nuggets 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cod Fishies With Vegetable 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Meatballs With Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Bolognese Bakes With Pasta & Basil 8Pk 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here