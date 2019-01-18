Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Upside Down Cottage Pie 200G

Yuk!
Just awful, doesn't look anything like the picture for a start, far less veg, I counted 3 peas shared across 3 pies. The taste was appalling! It was no wonder our toddler, who will eat almost anything, spat it out, it's synthetic with a weird after taste and texture. This is the 2nd of the Ella's kitchen frozen range we've tried and both have met the same fate.
Bland, waste of money
Very expensive for such tiny little items in the box. Once cooked, the meat part was very bland and unappetising and the mash part had a really funny texture. My daughter did not like these and I wouldn't bother buying them again. Better off cooking your own cottage pie and freezing portions.