Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cod Fishies With Vegetable 200G

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cod Fishies With Vegetable 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • 8 Cod Fishies with Peas + Sweetcorn
  • From our kitchen to your freezer
  • I'm little fishies made with sustainably sourced cod mixed with peas, sweetcorn and fluffy mash all wrapped up in crunchy gluten free breadcrumbs. I'm packed full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home.
  • These 8 tasty meal time stars are ever so nice - without any naughties.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness.
  • I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Ella x
  • Tasty goodness
  • 3 veggies
  • Sustainable cod fillet
  • Cook me in 16 minutes
  • Low in salt
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
Information

Ingredients

Organic Breadcrumbs 32% (Water and Organic ingredients: Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Teff Flour, Potato Starch, Salt*, Paprika), Organic Vegetables 25% (Sweetcorn (10%), Peas (8%), Onions), Organic Potatoes 22% (Water, Organic Dried Potato, Organic Potatoes), Sustainable Cod Fillet (Fish) 20%*, Other Stuff 0%, Total Organic ingredients is 71%, * I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6.
Remove all packaging, place fishies on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 16 minutes. I contain raw fish, please ensure I am piping hot throughout before serving. Appliances can vary, these are guidelines only. Please don't microwave me.

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When eating me, always be careful as hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids. Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper fishie
Energy831kJ/198kcal208kJ/50kcal
Fat7.4g1.9g
-of which saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate26.0g6.5g
-of which sugars1.4g<0.5g
Fibre2.3g0.6g
Protein5.8g1.5g
Salt0.24g0.06g

Safety information

Warning: When eating me, always be careful as hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids. Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.

Fishy on a little dishy

5 stars

Big hit with 2 yr old grandson

