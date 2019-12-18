Tesco Finest Venison & Blackberry Pate 125G

Not much venison in evidence
I think that for this very small amount of pate, at an inflated price, I might have been able to taste a bit of venison - all I could taste was pork. Disappointing.
INGREDIENTS: Blackberry Glaze (20%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Blackberry Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Dextrose], Venison (18%), Pork Liver (15%), Pork Fat, Water, Pork, Shallot, Merlot (3%), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Potato Starch, Sugar, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Mace, Coriander, Juniper Berries, Thyme, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K. and venison from New Zealand
Contains approx. 3 servings
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar
|Energy
|771kJ / 185kcal
|316kJ / 76kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.3g
|4.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
