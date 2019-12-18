Tesco Duck & Cherry Pate 200G

- Energy398kJ 96kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 995kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- A smooth duck liver, pork fat, chicken liver and black cherry pâté topped with a black cherry glaze.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tesco Smooth Duck and Cherry Pâté 1 x 200g. Made with butter and double cream, topped with a black cherry glaze.
- British Duck Made with butter and double cream, topped with a black cherry glaze.
- British duck
- Made with butter and double cream, topped with a black cherry glaze
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Duck Liver (19%), Pork Fat, Black Cherry Glaze (10%) [Water, Black Cherry, Sugar, Concentrated Sour Cherry Juice, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Chicken Liver (8%), Double Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Butter (Milk), Concentrated Apple Juice, Dextrose, Salt, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using duck, pork and chicken from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- For best results decant straight from the fridge. Run a knife around the edge and remove film, pull the sides of the tray away from the pâté, turn upside down and pop the pâté onto a plate.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|995kJ / 240kcal
|398kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|4.8g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.9g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
