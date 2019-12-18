By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Duck & Cherry Pate 200G

Tesco Duck & Cherry Pate 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 995kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth duck liver, pork fat, chicken liver and black cherry pâté topped with a black cherry glaze.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Smooth Duck and Cherry Pâté 1 x 200g. Made with butter and double cream, topped with a black cherry glaze.
  • British Duck Made with butter and double cream, topped with a black cherry glaze.
  • British duck
  • Made with butter and double cream, topped with a black cherry glaze
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Duck Liver (19%), Pork Fat, Black Cherry Glaze (10%) [Water, Black Cherry, Sugar, Concentrated Sour Cherry Juice, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Chicken Liver (8%), Double Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Butter (Milk), Concentrated Apple Juice, Dextrose, Salt, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using duck, pork and chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • For best results decant straight from the fridge. Run a knife around the edge and remove film, pull the sides of the tray away from the pâté, turn upside down and pop the pâté onto a plate.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (40g)
Energy995kJ / 240kcal398kJ / 96kcal
Fat18.1g7.2g
Saturates7.6g3.0g
Carbohydrate12.0g4.8g
Sugars6.0g2.4g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein6.9g2.8g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

