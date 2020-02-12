By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

1.5(12)Write a review
Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack
£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Springforce sponge scourers.
  • Springforce Sponge Scourer 8 pack
  • WARNINGS To avoid danger of suffocation, please keep this wrapper away from babies and children. CARE INSTRUCTIONS Wet scourer before use. Rinse clean after use. Not suitable for non-stick or delicate surfaces. DIRECTIONS FOR USE Use for cleaning pans, grills, ovens and barbecues and washing vegetables.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., ----

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

12 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Small and thin

1 stars

Very thin, small sponge/scourer, suitable for a childs hand, not suitable for washing up as an adult.

Worse than useless

1 stars

As I can no longer find the excellent kitchen sponges Tesco used to sell, I tried these hoping they would be similar. What a mistake. These sponges are worse than useless. Absolutely tiny, about half the size of any other kitchen sponges out there. And so thin, they turn into pathetic little rags as soon as they get wet. Cheap and nasty things, maybe good for small children to play with but certainly not fit for purpose for kitchen cleaning tasks or washing up.

Bad product - avoid

1 stars

Really bad quality.

Useless

1 stars

Half the size of a standard sponge and thin. Useless, even at that price.

Cheap and nasty.

1 stars

They're cheap for a reason. You get what you pay for. Spend a bit more and buy decent sponges.

They downsized these; now tiny!!! Also miss the mi

1 stars

They downsized these; now tiny!!! Also miss the mixed colours. will be swapping to another brand.

Avoid!

1 stars

about the same size as a box of Swan Vesta matches....useless!

Another bad idea from Tesco.

1 stars

Bad change.Cut size by half.Silly size.May be ok if you want one for a dolls house.Com on Tesco,get your act together.

Half the size as original. Why???

1 stars

They are stupidly small in size. Why did they ever cut the original product into half. Doesn’t fit in hand well and is annoying to use.

For the price you pay these are prefect.

5 stars

For the price you pay these are prefect.

