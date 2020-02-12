Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

Small and thin
Very thin, small sponge/scourer, suitable for a childs hand, not suitable for washing up as an adult.
Worse than useless
As I can no longer find the excellent kitchen sponges Tesco used to sell, I tried these hoping they would be similar. What a mistake. These sponges are worse than useless. Absolutely tiny, about half the size of any other kitchen sponges out there. And so thin, they turn into pathetic little rags as soon as they get wet. Cheap and nasty things, maybe good for small children to play with but certainly not fit for purpose for kitchen cleaning tasks or washing up.
Bad product - avoid
Really bad quality.
Useless
Half the size of a standard sponge and thin. Useless, even at that price.
Cheap and nasty.
They're cheap for a reason. You get what you pay for. Spend a bit more and buy decent sponges.
They downsized these; now tiny!!! Also miss the mi
They downsized these; now tiny!!! Also miss the mixed colours. will be swapping to another brand.
Avoid!
about the same size as a box of Swan Vesta matches....useless!
Another bad idea from Tesco.
Bad change.Cut size by half.Silly size.May be ok if you want one for a dolls house.Com on Tesco,get your act together.
Half the size as original. Why???
They are stupidly small in size. Why did they ever cut the original product into half. Doesn’t fit in hand well and is annoying to use.
For the price you pay these are prefect.
