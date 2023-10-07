We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Dry Air Freshener Cherry Bloss & Peony 250Ml

Tesco Cherry Blossom & Peony Air Mist 250ml
Created with fragrance experts.Odour Control. No wet spray.
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Tesco room fragrance contains amongst other ingredients Propellant: Butane/ Isobutane/ Propane - more than 30%. Also contains Alcohol denat. and Perfume.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Net Contents

250ml e

Preparation and Usage

Hold can upright and aim away from the body. Pull trigger firmly and spray towards the centre of the room.

