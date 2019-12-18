Quality Street Gingerbread Matchmakers 120G

It's an acquired taste. What's worse is they start
It's an acquired taste. What's worse is they started to sweat a sticky syrup once opened.
Don’t bother buying these
Very disappointing. Couldn’t taste any ginger whatsoever, in fact totally tasteless.
Gingerless matchbreakers
They forgot to put the ginger in
Don't waste your money
I was so excited to see these as I love everything ginger so decided to treat myself to a sneaky wee box before Christmas. What a disappointment, they taste vile and leave a nasty after taste. Hubby ate one and said it was horrible while I ate a few more. They ended up in the bin, which when it comes to chocolate, is pretty much unheard of from me.
Lovely and tasty
Lovely and tasty