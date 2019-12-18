By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2(5)Write a review
Quality Street Gingerbread Matchmakers 120G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Gingerbread flavour chocolates with skimmed milk chocolate, dark chocolate and boiled sugar pieces.
  • www.qualitystreet.co.uk
  • www.facebook.com/qualitystreet
  • www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Good to Remember
  • QUALITY STREET Matchmakers are sticks of fun for the whole family to share!
  • The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™ is working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
  • Matchmakers Gingerbread chocolate sticks are full of crunchy gingerbread flavoured pieces in a blend of milk and dark chocolate that are free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. It makes this box of thin sticks perfect for nibbling and sharing. Matchmakers are part of the QUALITY STREET family. QUALITY STREET was originally made in Norwich, and is now produced in Halifax in Yorkshire. Matchmakers are made Newcastle in the North East. The heritage of QUALITY STREET began when everyone's favourite chocolate selection was created by the Mackintosh family in 1936. John Mackintosh had a successful confectionery business, driven by his wife's invention of a new, delicious kind of sweet - chewy toffee. This toffee soon became a firm favourite, and the business grew successfully when Harold Mackintosh inherited it from his Father. It was then that the QUALITY STREET brand was born, inspired by the J.M. Barrie play of the same name, the brand became synonymous with quality in confectionery and took it's place in the nation's heart. The multicolour jewel like wrappers, the pop of the tin, and the smell and taste of the unique assortment of iconic chocolates and toffees mean QUALITY STREET remains a central part of family celebrations both in the UK and around the world.
  • Have you tried the new Chocolate Caramel Brownie? Available in all our cartons, tubs, tins and sharing bags!
  • QUALITY STREET Matchmakers contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Proudly made with UTZ Certified cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Chocolate and Plain Chocolate contain Vegetable Fat in additional to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dryFor best before end see side panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know your servings
  • 4 sticks = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4 sticksReference Intake*%RI*
Energy 2048kJ297kJ8400kJ
-488kcal71kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 21.2g3.1g70g4%
of which: saturates 12.5g1.8g20g9%
Carbohydrate 68.4g9.9g260g4%
of which: sugars 62.1g9.0g90g10%
Fibre 2.4g0.4g--
Protein 4.4g0.6g50g1%
Salt 0.14g0.02g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 8 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It's an acquired taste. What's worse is they start

2 stars

It's an acquired taste. What's worse is they started to sweat a sticky syrup once opened.

Don’t bother buying these

1 stars

Very disappointing. Couldn’t taste any ginger whatsoever, in fact totally tasteless.

Gingerless matchbreakers

2 stars

They forgot to put the ginger in

Don't waste your money

1 stars

I was so excited to see these as I love everything ginger so decided to treat myself to a sneaky wee box before Christmas. What a disappointment, they taste vile and leave a nasty after taste. Hubby ate one and said it was horrible while I ate a few more. They ended up in the bin, which when it comes to chocolate, is pretty much unheard of from me.

Lovely and tasty

5 stars

Lovely and tasty

