Air Wick Air Freshener Pure Mulled Wine Aerosol 250Ml

Product Description
- www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Pure Aerosol Mulled Wine Fragrance
- Mulled Wine - A Holiday classic, bursting with aromas of warm wine and sweet berries blended with the rich spiciness of cinnamon and cloves. Perfect for creating a warm, welcoming ambience for those cold winter nights.
- Air Wick Pure Aerosol neutralises odours without wet spray fallout and leaves a fresh and pleasant fragrance experience.
- No added water
- Neutralises odours
- Just fragrance, no wet spray
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Hold can upright and aim away from body, pull trigger firmly and spray towards the centre of the room.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not breathe aerosol. Use in well ventilated areas.
- AIR WICK Pure Aerosol Mulled Wine Fragrance
- Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 ºC. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing.
- DANGER
- People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
