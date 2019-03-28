By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids S'berry & Banana Muffins 200G

1(4)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Big Kids S'berry & Banana Muffins 200G
£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • 8 Strawberry + Banana Muffins
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • From our kitchen to your freezer
  • I'm organic muffins, with squished strawberries and mashed bananas. I'm full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home.
  • These 8 tasty organic muffins are ever so nice - without any naughties.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness.
  • I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Ella x
  • Tasty goodness
  • Yummy organic food for kids
  • Defrost + serve
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour (with added Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin) 31%, Organic Whole Milk 19%, Organic Strawberries 18%, Organic Bananas 16%, Organic Eggs 10%, Organic Sunflower Oil 6%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Leave me out to defrost or pop me in the microwave. Eat me when you're peckish, as a wholesome snack or lunch.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper muffin
Energy951kJ/226kcal238kJ/57kcal
Fat9.1g2.3g
-of which saturates1.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate32.5g8.1g
-of which sugars5.8g1.5g
Fibre2.4g0.6g
Protein5.3g1.3g
Salt0.37g0.09g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuk

1 stars

Bland tasteless dreadful texture Awful

Bland with a strange texture

1 stars

These really are disgusting. I bought them thinking they wouldn’t be full of sugar and I could keep a treat in the house that would last. However my toddler won’t touch them and I don’t blame him, they taste like nothing, have a rubbery texture and unfortunately all ended up in the bin.

Brought 4 different items in this new Ella’s froze

1 stars

Brought 4 different items in this new Ella’s frozen range, however of the 4 selected these where the biggest let down. Literally tasteless, just dough couldn’t taste any hint of strawberry or banana. Overall I would not recommend these and I certainly won’t be purchasing again, such a shame such a poor product from Ella’s kitchen

Was very disappointed with these muffins, there wa

1 stars

Was very disappointed with these muffins, there was absolutely no favour at all, just bland and rubber textured. My 18 month old did not like them either.

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Cheese & Courgette Muffins 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Vegetable Frittatas 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Upside Down Cottage Pie 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Ella's Kitchen Bolognese Bakes With Pasta & Basil 8Pk 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here