Ella's Kitchen Big Kids S'berry & Banana Muffins 200G

Bland tasteless dreadful texture Awful
Bland with a strange texture
These really are disgusting. I bought them thinking they wouldn’t be full of sugar and I could keep a treat in the house that would last. However my toddler won’t touch them and I don’t blame him, they taste like nothing, have a rubbery texture and unfortunately all ended up in the bin.
Brought 4 different items in this new Ella’s frozen range, however of the 4 selected these where the biggest let down. Literally tasteless, just dough couldn’t taste any hint of strawberry or banana. Overall I would not recommend these and I certainly won’t be purchasing again, such a shame such a poor product from Ella’s kitchen
Was very disappointed with these muffins, there was absolutely no favour at all, just bland and rubber textured. My 18 month old did not like them either.