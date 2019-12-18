Smarties Giant Tube Pink 130G
- Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Each giant tube of Pink SMARTIES contains 130 grammes of milk chocolate sweets in a crisp sugar shell. Each SMARTIES giant tube contains 6 portions [16 sweets] of your favourite SMARTIES treat that can be enjoyed or saved for later. SMARTIES were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntree's in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES in 1937. SMARTIES contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES are also available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil. Since 2006, SMARTIES have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags. Also available are a range of Christmas and Easter seasonal products - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite!
- Love SMARTIES?! Why not try the SMARTIES Giant tube containing a mixture of 8 different colours!
- Milk chocolate pieces in a crisp, pink, sugar shell
- Coloured by nature - from food and plant extracts only
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- Pack size: 130g
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Lemon), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Store cool and dryBest before end see base.
- Know Your Servings
- 16 Sweets = 2 serving
Contains approximately 6 servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
4 Years
130g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2014kJ
|383kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|480kcal
|91kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|19.6g
|3.7g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|11.3g
|2.1g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|69.9g
|13.3g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|64.4g
|12.2g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**16 sweets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
