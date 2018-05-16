Celebrations Giant Advent Calendar 230g

Product Description
- An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Protein, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 25; Portion size: 9.1g
Name and address
- GB:
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g**
|/ 9.1g (%*)
|Energy
|2042kJ
|186kJ (2%)
|-
|488kcal
|44kcal (2%)
|Fat
|23g
|2.1g (3%)
|of which saturates
|14g
|1.3g (7%)
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|5.7g (2%)
|of which sugars
|56g
|5.1g (6%)
|Protein
|5.3g
|0.5g (1%)
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.04g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Values will vary by brand
|-
|-
|**On Average
|-
|-
