By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Celebrations Giant Advent Calendar 230g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Celebrations Giant Advent Calendar 230g
£ 8.00
£3.48/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Protein, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 25; Portion size: 9.1g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g**/ 9.1g (%*)
Energy 2042kJ186kJ (2%)
-488kcal44kcal (2%)
Fat 23g2.1g (3%)
of which saturates 14g1.3g (7%)
Carbohydrate 63g5.7g (2%)
of which sugars 56g5.1g (6%)
Protein 5.3g0.5g (1%)
Salt 0.40g0.04g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Values will vary by brand--
**On Average--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here