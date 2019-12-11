By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Williams British Raspberry Conserve 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Williams British Raspberry Conserve 340G
£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Raspberry Extra Jam
  • In 1871, grocer William Pickles Hartley set out to make a remarkable range of British conserves. 150 years on, his distinctively fruity conserves are today lovingly made in Histon Cambridgeshire, using only specially selected British grown fruit.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Raspberries 44%, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectin

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 6 weeks.Best before End: See lid

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as Sold
Energy:1047kJ/246kcal
Fat:<0.5g
of which saturates:<0.1g
Carbohydrate:63g
of which sugars:61g
Protein:0.6g
Salt:0.06g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Williams British Strawberry Conserve 340G

£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

Frank Coopers Fine Cut Oxford Marmalade 454G

£ 1.70
£0.37/100g

Offer

La Vieja Seville Orange Marmalade 375G

£ 1.25
£0.33/100g

Offer

St Dalfour Raspberry Fruit Spread 284G

£ 1.70
£0.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here