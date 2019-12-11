Williams British Strawberry Conserve 340G
Product Description
- Strawberry Extra Jam
- In 1871, grocer William Pickles Hartley set out to make a remarkable range of British conserves. 150 years on, his distinctively fruity conserves are today lovingly made in Histon Cambridgeshire, using only specially selected British grown fruit.
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Strawberries 56%, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 6 weeks.Best before End: See lid
Name and address
- Hain Daniels Group,
- 2100 Century Way,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8ZB.
Return to
- Careline 0800 022 4339
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g as Sold
|Energy:
|1063kJ/250kcal
|Fat:
|<0.5g
|of which saturates:
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate:
|65g
|of which sugars:
|62g
|Protein:
|<0.5g
|Salt:
|0.02g
