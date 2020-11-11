By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 600G

4.9(48)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 600G
£ 15.00
£2.50/100g
Product Description

  • Milk, extra dark, milk with hazelnut pieces and white chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles - smooth melting milk, white, extra dark and hazelnut chocolate balls with an irresistibly smooth filling, approx. 48 balls, 600g gift box
  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate box is the ideal gift to impress, perfect for enjoying at parties or simply sharing
  • Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights
  • Available sizes: 200g, 337g, 600g, 1kg
  • Share or give the gift of bliss with this assortment of Lindt Lindor smooth melting milk, white, extra dark and hazelnut chocolate truffles. The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the perfectly round chocolate shell with an irresistibly smooth melting filling. With a flavour for everyone this assortment is ideal for marking special occasions: adding a touch of bliss to any celebration, the perfect gift to impress or enjoyed together with friends and loved ones. Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.
  • Have you tried our irresistible Lindor bars?
  • Lindt Lindor Milk
  • Lindt Lindor Orange
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Vanilla, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% min., Milk Solids: 20% min., Extra Dark Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 60% mins.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place. Best before: (See back)

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2614 kJ / 630 kcal
Fat 49 g
- Of which saturates 36 g
Carbohydrate 41 g
- Of which sugars 40 g
Protein 4.7 g
Salt 0.17 g

48 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Luxurious Chocolates

4 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I really enjoyed these chocolates, they are deliciously smooth and creamy, the variety of flavours included meant that my whole family could enjoy. They are beautifully presented in luxurious packaging, so they will also make a lovely present. I like the fact that they are individually wrapped so I can have one at a time so will keep fresh. I think they're expensive; however they make a lovely present or a nice little treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum yum

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I got these as a present,OMG the taste of these little balls of chocolate is divine.i like to put chocolate in the fridge then suck them.i had an assortment of different flavours in the box,dark chocolate,white chocolate which was my favourite.five stars will definitely hint to my husband for some more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An Assortment of Love

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Always been a bit dubious about the assorted Lindt Lindor, never been a huge fan of dark chocolate but my oh my I was in for a surprise. I loved every one of the Lindt lindors, I must say these are a perfect treat or even gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these chocolates!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

These chocolates are amazing quality and are perfect as a luxury gift for someone. A great selection of truffles and all flavours tased great. The box is filled with truffles and is easy to store. I would highly recommend these chocolates. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't go wrong with Lindt Chocolate

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I think Lindt chocolate is delicious and the Lindor truffles are no exception. I usually only buy the red ones so I was keen to try a few of the other flavours. My favourite was definitely the hazelnut and my little girl loved the white chocolate ones. The ones we were least keen on were the dark chocolate but they were still yummy. I would always recommend these chocolates, they're a firm favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very rich chocolates

3 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I like lindt chocolate and couldn't wait to eat all these up, I struggled though after 2 to eat anymore as they are very rich but I did love them anyway. I liked the packaging and they do look like a luxury chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smooth chocolate

4 stars

Review from Lindt UK

There are four different types of chocolate in this box, ranging from white to dark chocolate, so something for everyone in this box. The outer of the chocolate is crispy and the inner is a soft chocolate. The chocolate is smooth and creamy perfect for chocolate lovers everywhere [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smoothy velvet chocolate

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I really enjoyed these chocolates. Individually wrapped so you can see which one is which. They melt in your mouth almost instantly, a very soft chocolate with a softer centre. Luxury chocolate that really does call for a special moment to enjoy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmm chocolate

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Excellent product. The best chocolate ever. Perfect for the chocolate lover. If you like chocolate you should like these. So smooth and creamy they are!’! Would highly recommended this to everyone!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I’m a chocolate lover and it’s safe to say I ‘loved these chocolates’. Love the taste and love the variety! Truly scrumptious and impossible to just have ‘one’ , really moorish and will definitely be getting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

£ 7.40
£2.20/100g

£ 7.40
£2.20/100g

