Lindt Milk Chocolate Snowman 40G

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.25
£3.13/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: 30% min, Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.

Storage

Best before end: (see base)

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
  • 4 Bree Street,
  • Cape Town,
  • 8001,
  • ZA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO BOX 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2272 kJ / 544 kcal
Fat32g
of which saturates19g
Carbohydrate56g
of which sugars54g
Protein7.2g
Salt0.32g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointing small relative to the £!!

1 stars

Disappointing small relative to the £!!

