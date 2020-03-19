Oi Cat! Kes Gray
- The laughter never ends with Oi Frog and friends ...
- Don't miss this hilarious follow-up to Oi Frog! and Oi Dog! from the award-winning Kes Gray and Jim Field. A brilliant rhyming read-aloud text, jam-packed with animals and silliness - perfect for children and parents alike.
- According to Frog ...
- Cats sit on gnats,
- Dogs sit on logs,
- Raccoons sit on macaroons,
- Armadillos sit on pillows and
- Chicks sit on bricks.
- But wait! Cat doesn't like sitting on gnats, they keep biting his bottom!
- Will Frog and Dog help him change the rules?
- Can't get enough? Look out for Oi Duck-billed Platypus!, coming out autumn 2018.
- Praise for the Oi books:
- - 'Gigglingly delightful ... a perfect match of words and pictures to entertain again and again' - Daily Mail
- Oi Frog!, Oi Dog! and Oi Cat! are a top ten bestselling series. Oi Dog! won the 2017 Laugh Out Loud Picture Book Award and was shortlisted for the Sainsbury's Children's Book Award and the British Book Awards in 2016, amongst others. It also won the Teach Primary New Children's Fiction Award, MadeForMums Award, Bishop's Stortford Picture Book Award and Portsmouth Picture Book Award. Oi Cat! was the Independent Booksellers Children's Book of the Season and Oi Goat! is a World Book Day book in 2018.
