By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Praline Roulade 525G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chocolate & Praline Roulade 525G
£ 5.00
£0.95/100g
1/8 of a roulade
  • Energy1021kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars31.4g
    35%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1546kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate meringue roulade filled with whipped praline cream and Belgian chocolate sauce. Hand finished with a Belgian chocolate drizzle and a metallic coloured dusting.
  • For the perfect roulade, meringue should be soft on the inside with a crisp shell. Our experts carefully make our meringue with egg whites then roll it by hand around a filling of intense dark chocolate sauce and praline flavoured whipped British cream. The richness of the chocolate is enhanced by a drizzle on the meringue shell. For a final festive flourish the roulade is finished by hand with a dusting of gold sparkle.
  • Rich dark chocolate sauce and thick praline cream, hand rolled in chocolate meringue and lightly dusted with gold sparkle.
  • Pack size: 525g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Belgian Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Glucose Syrup, Hazlenut Praline Paste (3.5%) [Sugar, Hazelnut, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Caster Sugar, Butter (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide).

 

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts.. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for a minimum of 3 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Window. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

525g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a roulade (66g)
Energy1546kJ / 368kcal1021kJ / 243kcal
Fat13.1g8.6g
Saturates7.6g5.0g
Carbohydrate57.5g38.0g
Sugars47.6g31.4g
Fibre1.6g1.1g
Protein4.2g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very disappointing. I was really embarrassed to se

1 stars

Very disappointing. I was really embarrassed to serve this to my guests!

palm oil free

5 stars

so pleased to find that it did not contain palm oils or palm fat

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco Finest Toffee & Pecan Roulade 420G

£ 4.00
£0.95/100g

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here