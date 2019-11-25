Tesco Finest Chocolate & Praline Roulade 525G

Very disappointing. I was really embarrassed to se
Very disappointing. I was really embarrassed to serve this to my guests!
palm oil free
so pleased to find that it did not contain palm oils or palm fat
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1546kJ / 368kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Belgian Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Glucose Syrup, Hazlenut Praline Paste (3.5%) [Sugar, Hazelnut, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Caster Sugar, Butter (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide).
defrost for a minimum of 3 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Window. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a roulade (66g)
|Energy
|1546kJ / 368kcal
|1021kJ / 243kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57.5g
|38.0g
|Sugars
|47.6g
|31.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
