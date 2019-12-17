Tesco Strawberry Candy Cane 350G

It really nice
It really nice
Disappointing.
I had this with my family last week and was very, very disappointed. The ice cream bit is tasteless and the strawberry part wasn't much better. How you let this get into your freezers, Tesco, I don't know. It would have looked better if you added a few green sprigs here and there.
Avoid
Very disappointed. Looks great on the picture on the box. Horrible tasting ice cream, seems to be made of the cheapest available ingredients. Strawberry flavouring also cheap tasting. Recommend avoid.