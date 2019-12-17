By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Candy Cane 350G
£ 2.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy561kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 967kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry and white chocolate flavour candy cane semi freddo.
  • Creamy semi freddo with hidden pools of sweet strawberry sauce
  • BRITISH CREAM Creamy semi freddo with hidden pools of sweet strawberry sauce
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (50%), Strawberry Sauce (29%) [Water, Strawberry Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Cornflour, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Glucose Syrup, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Flavouring, Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost instructions:

    Remove from outer carton and place product face down onto a serving plate. Leave to defrost for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes lift product and push central flat surface to release product from pot. Leave to defrost for a further 10 minutes. Ready to eat.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (58g)
Energy967kJ / 232kcal561kJ / 135kcal
Fat16.6g9.6g
Saturates10.1g5.9g
Carbohydrate18.8g10.9g
Sugars16.9g9.8g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein1.9g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

It really nice

5 stars

It really nice

Disappointing.

1 stars

I had this with my family last week and was very, very disappointed. The ice cream bit is tasteless and the strawberry part wasn't much better. How you let this get into your freezers, Tesco, I don't know. It would have looked better if you added a few green sprigs here and there.

Avoid

1 stars

Very disappointed. Looks great on the picture on the box. Horrible tasting ice cream, seems to be made of the cheapest available ingredients. Strawberry flavouring also cheap tasting. Recommend avoid.

