Breyers Salted Caramel Cake Low Calorie Ice Cream 500Ml

4(44)Write a review
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Salted caramel flavour ice cream (with sugars and sweeteners), with cake pieces (5%)
  • Breyers Delights Salted Caramel Cake Low Calorie Ice Cream is a decadent, smooth ice cream with cake pieces, now tasting even better at 75 calories per tub. We have made the impossible possible by creating a revolutionary ice cream dessert which not only tastes great but is full of natural goodness. Our unique formula creates the perfect balance of sweetness and flavour without piling on the calories. What do we do to make our healthy ice cream taste so good? Each tub of Breyers ice cream contains milk protein from two naturally occurring milk proteins – casein and whey. Using fresh cream gives our high-protein ice cream its deliciously creamy taste and texture. Part of the sweetness comes from the leaves of a tiny plant called Stevia Rebaudiana.
  • The purified extract from each leaf gives this frozen dessert a natural sweet flavour, which means we use less sugar. Our salted caramel ice cream allows you to limit your calorie intake whilst treat yourself without compromising on taste. For more information on our range of 100 ml portions, please visit our website www.breyersdelights.co.uk or follow us on Instagram @BreyersDelightsUK. You can also check out our 500 ml tubs with between 290-370 calories for a whole tub!
  • Breyers Delights Salted Caramel Cake Low Calorie Ice Cream is a delicious frozen dessert that’s big on taste, high in protein and low in calories
  • At only 75 calories per tub, this low calorie ice cream is a healthy lifestyle enthusiast’s dream dessert
  • Our salted caramel cake contains protein from two naturally occurring milk proteins — casein and whey
  • We use a highly purified extract of the Stevia leaves to give our healthy ice cream the sweetness it needs, which means we use less sugar
  • The reason our high-protein ice cream is deliciously creamy is because we use real fresh cream
  • This frozen protein snack is now available in mono portions - tubs of 100 ml
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, concentrated skimmed MILK, maltodextrin, sweeteners (erythritol, steviol glycosides), MILK proteins, cream (MILK) 4.5%, sugar, WHEAT flour, stabilisers (glycerol, guar gum, locust bean gum), potato starch, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), salt, EGG powder, skimmed MILK powder, natural flavourings, raising agent (ammonium carbonates). May contain Soy. Contains Cereals cont. Gluten + prods., Egg, Milk and Gluten. May contain Soya. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Suitable for Kosher and Ovo Lacto Vegetarian. Not present Halal and Vegan. Yes Alcohol

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Soya

Storage

STORE AT -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK Breyers Freepost ADM3940 London SW1A 1YR

Net Contents

500 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared
Energy (kJ)535 kJ285 kJ1423 kJ
Energy (kcal)128 kcal68 kcal340 kcal
Fat (g)2.5 g1.3 g6.8 g
of which saturates (g)1.7 g0.9 g4.5 g
Carbohydrate (g)19 g10 g52 g
of which sugars (g)10 g5.4 g27 g
Protein (g)7.5 g4 g20 g
Salt (g)0.47 g0.25 g1.3 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 266 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)---

44 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

Well worth it great if doing slimming world

Really tasty. Most low calorie products tend to be

5 stars

Really tasty. Most low calorie products tend to be less tasty but this was really good.

Have a Choc ice instead !

1 stars

It’s genuinely revolting. Starts salty and sweet and then becomes bitter and hideously artificial. Couldn’t eat it.

It was OK, lower in fat than others. The caramel f

3 stars

It was OK, lower in fat than others. The caramel flavour was passable, but the cake pieces tasted of nothing. there was a strange after taste.

Not nice

1 stars

It tastes like artificial sweetener. I couldn’t eat it.

I don't recommend

1 stars

It's obviously personal taste and preference, however this is the most flavourless and dry ice cream I've ever had. Really disappointed and was looking forward to having a "healthier" ice cream. It's left a weird chemical after taste and it's just unpleasant!

Not awful but not as good as real ice cream either

3 stars

Slightly acidic aftertaste. Too many chunks of 'cake' which tastes like too-sugary marshmallow.

Don’t bother

1 stars

Oily texture and sickly flavour. The ice cream was also like a mousse - yuck!

No usage instructions i.e. it takes ages to thaw e

3 stars

No usage instructions i.e. it takes ages to thaw enough to serve it. Whilst trying to hack into it I discovered that the ice cream was just at the top of the tub - it was less than half full! In its favour it did taste nice when thawed enough to eat.

High Protein, Low Calorie Ice Cream!

4 stars

I’m on a high-protein, calorie controlled diet at the moment so my girlfriend definitely frowned when I bought out some Ice Cream. The great thing about Breyers is that it’s low in calories - and I’ve definitely found that I don’t need a lot to feel satisfied for an after dinner treat every now and then - 50g is more than enough for a serving, and only 64 calories. The taste is really nice - I love salted caramel and it’s nice to have the texture change with the bits of “cake”. It’s also an added benefit that it can double up as a little protein boost! I haven’t tried it yet but imagine it’d be great in smoothies too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

