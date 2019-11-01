Breyers Salted Caramel Cake Low Calorie Ice Cream 500Ml

Lovely
Well worth it great if doing slimming world
Really tasty. Most low calorie products tend to be less tasty but this was really good.
Have a Choc ice instead !
It’s genuinely revolting. Starts salty and sweet and then becomes bitter and hideously artificial. Couldn’t eat it.
It was OK, lower in fat than others. The caramel flavour was passable, but the cake pieces tasted of nothing. there was a strange after taste.
Not nice
It tastes like artificial sweetener. I couldn’t eat it.
I don't recommend
It's obviously personal taste and preference, however this is the most flavourless and dry ice cream I've ever had. Really disappointed and was looking forward to having a "healthier" ice cream. It's left a weird chemical after taste and it's just unpleasant!
Not awful but not as good as real ice cream either
Slightly acidic aftertaste. Too many chunks of 'cake' which tastes like too-sugary marshmallow.
Don’t bother
Oily texture and sickly flavour. The ice cream was also like a mousse - yuck!
No usage instructions i.e. it takes ages to thaw enough to serve it. Whilst trying to hack into it I discovered that the ice cream was just at the top of the tub - it was less than half full! In its favour it did taste nice when thawed enough to eat.
High Protein, Low Calorie Ice Cream!
I’m on a high-protein, calorie controlled diet at the moment so my girlfriend definitely frowned when I bought out some Ice Cream. The great thing about Breyers is that it’s low in calories - and I’ve definitely found that I don’t need a lot to feel satisfied for an after dinner treat every now and then - 50g is more than enough for a serving, and only 64 calories. The taste is really nice - I love salted caramel and it’s nice to have the texture change with the bits of “cake”. It’s also an added benefit that it can double up as a little protein boost! I haven’t tried it yet but imagine it’d be great in smoothies too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]