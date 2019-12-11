By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Christmas Tin 350G

3(5)Write a review
image 1 of Oreo Christmas Tin 350G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Assortment of Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (28 %), Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (28,5 %) and Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Chocolate Flavour Filling (28,5 %).
  • 1 Oreo Tin contains 4 x 5 Oreo Original biscuits, 2 x 5 Golden Oreo biscuits and 1 x 5 Oreo Choco Crème biscuits. (1 biscuit ≈ 10 g).
  • Assortment of Oreo biscuits
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 1, 5 %, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Cornstarch, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g10 g%* / 10 g
Energy 2010 kJ201 kJ
-482 kcal48 kcal2 %
Fat 19 g1,9 g3 %
of which saturates 8,9 g0,9 g4 %
Carbohydrate 71 g7,1 g3 %
of which sugars 37 g3,7 g4 %
Fibre 1 g0,1 g-
Protein 5,2 g0,5 g1 %
Salt 1,1 g0,11 g2 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Oreos, different tin

4 stars

The kids said the Oreos were great. The tin is Christmas themed but totally different to the one in the picture.

Different tin to picture

2 stars

I can't comment on the taste of the oreos as I haven't opened it yet, but the tin I received is not the one pictured and is not really as suitable for the intended recipient. Would not have ordered had I known it may not be the pictured tin.

This is Oreo - grotty taste as usual - don't even

1 stars

This is Oreo - grotty taste as usual - don't even bother.

Love it nice

5 stars

Love it nice

Look nice, but....

2 stars

The container is really nice and cute, but the Oreos themselves taste completely different. They tasted as if they were a cheap knockoff of the original Oreos (even the design on the cookies was different!). Would not recommend.

