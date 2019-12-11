Oreo Christmas Tin 350G

Great Oreos, different tin
The kids said the Oreos were great. The tin is Christmas themed but totally different to the one in the picture.
Different tin to picture
I can't comment on the taste of the oreos as I haven't opened it yet, but the tin I received is not the one pictured and is not really as suitable for the intended recipient. Would not have ordered had I known it may not be the pictured tin.
This is Oreo - grotty taste as usual - don't even bother.
Love it nice
Look nice, but....
The container is really nice and cute, but the Oreos themselves taste completely different. They tasted as if they were a cheap knockoff of the original Oreos (even the design on the cookies was different!). Would not recommend.